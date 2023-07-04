Disney+ Removes New Sci-Fi Film Less Than Two Months After Premiere

Disney+ has removed a new sci-fi film less than two months after its premiere. According to Variety, the streamer has pulled Crater, starring Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Mckenna Grace, Isiah Russell-Bailey, and Kid Cudi a mere seven weeks after its debut on May 12th. The film is just the latest title to be removed from Disney+ as well as Hulu, with content removals starting back in May. Crater's last day on Disney+ was June 30th.

Crater follows the story of Caleb (Russell-Bailey), a boy raised on a lunar mining colony) who is set to be moved to a distant planet following his father's death but before leaving, he and his three best friends hijack a rover to explore a mysterious crater. The film has had generally favorable reviews from both viewers and critics, the latter of which praised the film's production design and cast performances.

Why Are Streaming Platforms Removing Content?

While there are often numerous reasons for content to be removed from a streaming platform at any given time — for example, titles pop up on things like Netflix and then disappear from time to time — over issues such as licensing, when it comes to things like original content, the issue appears to be part of a larger tax write-down strategy on the part of entertainment companies. This has been particularly troubling for fans as well as creators when titles are removed after short periods of time, as has bene the case with some of the more recent removals — including Disney+'s Willow.

Willow Was Removed from Disney+ in May

In May, Disney+ removed numerous tittles, including Mysterious Benedict Society and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, Just Beyond, Diary of a Future President, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum. In the case of Willow, its removal came shortly after the series' launch. Disney-owned Hulu pulled content, removing Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, Pistol, and Little Demon.

"They gave us six months. Not even," Willow staff writer John Bickerstaff, who co-wrote Episode 3 of the Disney+ series, tweeted at the time. "This business has become absolutely cruel."

"Well, you work on something for years, pour your heart and soul into it, as do hundreds of other artists. You make it during a global pandemic, far from home. Then it is canceled before it even has a chance to finish airing," Hulu's Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark tweeted. "Then, it is disappeared…"

