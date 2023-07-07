The Little Mermaid will soon be part of your world — and your digital collection. Since surfacing in theaters over the Memorial Day weekend, Disney's live-action remake of the beloved 1989 animated movie swam to nearly $530 million at the global box office. While Disney hasn't announced when The Little Mermaid is streaming on Disney+, the musical starring Halle Bailey as undersea princess Ariel will be available to buy on digital on July 25th. Your collection's complete with bonus features, including The Little Mermaid Sing Along Version and the five-part making-of documentary "Hotter Under The Water."

After its exclusive digital window, The Little Mermaid will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 19th.

The Little Mermaid special features include:

Sing Along Version

"Hotter Under The Water" – Discover how director Rob Marshall and his team brought the story of The Little Mermaid to life with this documentary in five chapters:

"A Tale Of The Bottomless Blue" – Join Rob Marshall on the set of one of the most ambitious and challenging films he's ever directed.

"I Know Something's Starting Right Now" – Join cast members Bailey, McCarthy, and more and learn how they were cast in the film and what it was like to bring director Marshall's vision to life.

"Down Where It's Wetter" – Learn about how the underwater world was created with visual effects, imagination and a lot of talented artists.

"Explore That Shore Up Above" – From Prince Eric's castle to the beach, explore the above-the-sea locations and the elaborate production design behind them.

"Do What The Music Say" – Discover how composer Alan Menken teamed up with Lin- Manuel Miranda to write new songs to accompany the original classics

Song Breakdowns:

"Wild Unchartered Waters" – Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, gets his own song, written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Go behind the song, from the writing to the recording, to the filming on a practical ship.

"Under the Sea" – Get a first-hand look at how professional dancers helped bring director Marshall's vision to life as they stood in for the various animated sea creatures that sing and dance in this showstopping number.

"Kiss The Girl" – Float along and get a frog's-eye view of the beautiful set built to film the live-action version of this classic song.

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" – Ursula takes viewers on a journey of making her character's signature song.

Featurettes:

"The Scuttlebutt On Sidekicks" – Dive in and meet Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle, who not only have their own song, "The Scuttlebutt," but also fresh looks as they work hard to make sure Ariel and Eric kiss before Ursula's deadline.

"Passing The Dinglehopper" – Ariel met Ariel when Bailey worked with Jodi Benson — the voice of Ariel in the original animated movie — who appears in a cameo in the live-action film.

Bloopers

The film follows Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life — and her father's crown — in jeopardy. Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy star.

Disney's The Little Mermaid is available to buy on digital July 25th and on Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD September 19th.