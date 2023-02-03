Black Panther Fans Share Best Namor Moments on Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally available on Disney+ and fans are sharing their favorite moments with Namor. To say that Tenoch Huerta has endeared himself to the fanbase would be an understatement. The antagonist of the Black Panther sequel is at the same time deadly, alluring, and commanding. His Talokanil deity instantly inserted himself into the best Marvel "villains" of Phase 4 and possibly beyond. So many of his moments on-screen are both memorable and crucial to understanding his plight and what brought him into conflict with Wakanda. It's riveting stuff, and now everyone can go scene by scene for themselves. Check out what people are talking about right here.

All this thirsting over the monarch has people wondering when they will see the "Flying Fish Man" in the MCU again. Well, The Official Black Panther Podcast interviewed Kevin Feige and asked for a hint to where Namor would appear next. I true Marvel Studios president fashion, he couldn't give Ta-Nehisi Coates much of anything. But, he did mention looking towards the comics for inspiration. One problem, there's 80 years of content there. So, we better start reading.

Namor looked at Shuri and held her hand watching the sun, this is a date idc pic.twitter.com/NkyU1tL1iH — ulysses 🕷🐈‍⬛ (@ulysses_so) February 2, 2023

"You know, people who read the comics know that there's 80 years of stories with Namor that we can tap into," Feige said. "So, where and when, we'll keep to ourselves for now. But, we think that this is an incredibly iconic character that's being introduced. Probably, to most people, most movie-goers for the first time. And we expect them to want to see more."

