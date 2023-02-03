Black Panther Fans Share Best Namor Moments on Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally available on Disney+ and fans are sharing their favorite moments with Namor. To say that Tenoch Huerta has endeared himself to the fanbase would be an understatement. The antagonist of the Black Panther sequel is at the same time deadly, alluring, and commanding. His Talokanil deity instantly inserted himself into the best Marvel "villains" of Phase 4 and possibly beyond. So many of his moments on-screen are both memorable and crucial to understanding his plight and what brought him into conflict with Wakanda. It's riveting stuff, and now everyone can go scene by scene for themselves. Check out what people are talking about right here.
All this thirsting over the monarch has people wondering when they will see the "Flying Fish Man" in the MCU again. Well, The Official Black Panther Podcast interviewed Kevin Feige and asked for a hint to where Namor would appear next. I true Marvel Studios president fashion, he couldn't give Ta-Nehisi Coates much of anything. But, he did mention looking towards the comics for inspiration. One problem, there's 80 years of content there. So, we better start reading.
Namor looked at Shuri and held her hand watching the sun, this is a date idc pic.twitter.com/NkyU1tL1iH— ulysses 🕷🐈⬛ (@ulysses_so) February 2, 2023
"You know, people who read the comics know that there's 80 years of stories with Namor that we can tap into," Feige said. "So, where and when, we'll keep to ourselves for now. But, we think that this is an incredibly iconic character that's being introduced. Probably, to most people, most movie-goers for the first time. And we expect them to want to see more."
What's your favorite Namor moment from Wakanda Forever? Let us know in the comments down below!
Of course, the wildest moment
prevnext
Namor cold blooded for doing this in Wakanda Forever.
Drowning Ramonda in her own Throne Room. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/tX9dBKO0qX— Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM, StopAsianHate 🏳️🌈 (@MrNiceGuy513) February 1, 2023
Things got treacherous
prevnext
Okay this part is sick though, that grappling move into he air, Namor getting his won't sliced and again folks acting while doing action is vital! Both are hard selling pain and rage and it always invigorates the visceral aspect of the fighting... pic.twitter.com/mjBkc8DVQg— Method Man's Hand Gestures (@Jamellpelle) February 1, 2023
This whole fight
prevnext
Shuri really tried to turn Namor into some bbq pic.twitter.com/LwRQbF8Kii— Jerren (@theprimetimeman) February 1, 2023
Same. Same.
prevnext
Wild that M'Baku and I have the same reaction to seeing Namor slowly emerge from the ocean #BlackPantherWakandaForever #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/9PfmGBjyAc— Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) February 2, 2023
Interesting observation
prevnext
Shuri gained a sister in Riri
Gained a brother in M'Baku
Gained a sister-in-law in Nakia
Gained a nephew in Toussaint
Basically, her new found family.
And Shuri gained a soulmate connection in Namor.
She lost a lot, so she had to gain new members.— who?me? (@myfontname) February 1, 2023
Coogler and Cole ATE THAT.🔥 pic.twitter.com/2lwvAwgtGC
Pay attention to the water
prevnext
y’all so that ending scene in BP where Bucky and Shuri are talking casually by the river…
And then the camera pans solely to the riverbed and the scene ends w the audience overlooking said RIVER…
The water symbolism?!😮💨— ❀𝓜𝓸𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓻❀ (@colormyeyes_) February 1, 2023
NAMOR WAS EAVESDROPPING! HIS FORESHADOWING WAS THERE WTF pic.twitter.com/vkdjAP2F1q
Just an amazing sequence
prevnext
Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Can we talk about this Namor flashback with him and the Talokanil killing those colonizers? Because whew! Ryan Coogler ate that. pic.twitter.com/NqM07Jpmc6— Jason (Emperor T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) February 3, 2023
The tension
prev
she told him "keep me instead", asked for a tour, and all his plans flew out the window his brain stopped working namor of talokan you are embarassing to watch https://t.co/fmX2lydZ4e pic.twitter.com/4F1Y4IX1fe— Liv is a trash can not a trash can't (@liv_starlight) January 28, 2023