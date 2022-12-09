Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Art Reveals How Namor's Ankle Wings Work

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in theatres in November and has been a big hit with critics and audiences alike. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "emotional and uplifting." In addition to many returning Marvel stars such as Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), and Winston Duke (M'Baku), the new sequel also introduced some exciting new characters, including Tenoch Huerta as Namor and the rest of his Talokan warriors. In honor of the movie's release, we've seen some cool concept art from the movie's pre-production, and a new tweet thread from artist Wesley Burt reveals a closer look at the mechanics of Namor's ankle wings.

"Rough early Namor exploration was lots of fun, pulling from some of the different cultural influences and comic versions," Burt began. "There was a lot of footwing exploration & experimenting before coming back around to the comic based wings; I was tasked with fleshing out the more finalized version as much as I could to then send down the pipeline, hopefully it was helpful to have a rough anatomical breakdown!" You can check out the thread below:

Rough early Namor exploration was lots of fun, pulling from some of the different cultural influences and comic versions pic.twitter.com/WmDGjhO3fb — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) December 8, 2022

Will Namor Get His Own Solo Movie?

EW's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cover story detailed that "rights issues" prevented Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler from introducing Namor in 2018's Black Panther, which would have teased the character's arrival in a post-credits scene. For nearly a decade, Marvel Studios and Universal developed a Namor the Sub-Mariner movie that Marvel would produce and Universal would distribute much like they did with 2003's Hulk and 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

In 2018, Feige told IGN that the Namor rights were "not as clean or clear as the majority of the other characters" who are fully under Marvel's control or those involved with another studio like Spider-Man at Sony. Later that year, Feige confirmed Marvel Studios could use Namor in the MCU. However, the rights are still too complicated to allow for a Namor solo film.

"It honestly affects us more, and not to talk too much out of school, but in how we market the film than it does how we use him in the film," producer Nate Moore explained. "There weren't really things we couldn't do from a character perspective for him, which is good because clearly, we took a ton of inspiration from the source material, but we also made some big changes to really anchor him in that world in a truth that publishing never really landed on, I would argue, in a big way."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently playing exclusively in theaters.