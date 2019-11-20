Disney+ Boss Says Service Plans to Add More Content for “Grown-Ups”

The second Disney+ launched last week, consumers quickly flooded the service to binge watch most of the hits on the service that had previously watched growing up. Sure, this ultimately led to some crashes and other associated problems but for many, it served as a massive nostalgia trip. Admittedly, most of the content on the brand-new OTT service is crafted for children and families with kids; after all, Disney has a brand to remain loyal to. In one recent speaking engagement, however, Disney+ chairman Kevin Mayer revealed the service is working on new original content for “grown-ups” that’d really make the streaming app geared towards everyone.

“We are adding more stuff that’s aimed at grown-ups,” Mayer told Recode’s Peter Kafka at Code Media 2019. “It takes lead time to create really high-quality original programming. We have them coming on in a cadence we think it is the right cadence that we can make sure it’s high-quality. We don’t want to rush things through just to have volume, that’s not our philosophy. We want to do fewer things better.”

It should be noted that content for grown-ups and adult programming has two distinctively different meanings. In the context here, Mayer’s likely referring to family-friendly content that’s simply produced with adults in mind — say more unscripted shows like The World According to Jeff Goldblum. After all, Mayer also oversees Hulu, which will soon be the home of all things FX and FXX.

When Disney+ was first announced, it was made clear the service wouldn’t be home to any R-rated content and that much remains true. It would simply appear, however, the House of Mouse plans to take full advantage of having networks like National Geographic in the house to produce more travel shows and the like — think the programming you see on Discovery, Travel, and HGTV.

Ahead of launch day last Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said subscriber numbers were relatively small. “We’re still relatively small in terms of the scope of things in terms of number of subscribers. But I think the best way for me to characterize it would be to say that we’re enthusiastic about what we saw the consumer reaction to be,” Iger said. “We certainly feel good about the product that’s going into the marketplace next week and we’ll know a lot more in just a few days. But it was good.”

Since then, it’s been unveiled Disney+ had 10 million first-day sign ups.

