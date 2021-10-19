Disney debuts a sneak peek at the inaugural Disney+ Day, a global streaming and fan event celebrating the service’s second anniversary with exclusive premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and more. Set for Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will premiere new releases and reveal more content coming to the service with a special presentation. Subscribers can start streaming new releases from the service’s biggest brands — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic — including Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s action-adventure movie Jungle Cruise and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Watch the new Disney+ Day 2021 trailer above.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek describes Disney+ Day as a “grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” which launched its direct-to-consumer streaming service with hit originals like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling,” Chapek said last month, “and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

New content coming to Disney+ on November 12 includes:

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ “ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings “

“ The beloved Disney family-friendly adventure film “ Jungle Cruise ,” available to all subscribers

,” available to all subscribers The new Disney+ Original movie “ Home Sweet Home Alone ,” a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise

,” a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called “ Olaf Presents ,” which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can

,” which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can The domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including “ Frozen Fever ,” Oscar®-winning shorts “ Feast ” and ” Paperman ,” Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, “ Get A Horse! ” and more

,” Oscar®-winning shorts “ ” and ” ,” Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, “ ” and more An animated short film “ Ciao Alberto ” from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s animated hit breakout film “Luca”

” from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s animated hit breakout film “Luca” A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands

The first five episodes from season 2 of “ The World According to Jeff Goldblum ” from National Geographic

” from National Geographic A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future

The Disney+ slate of original programming includes Olaf Presents (streaming November 12), Marvel Studios original series Hawkeye (November 24), The Beatles: Get Back (November 25), and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett (December 29).

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.