Disney to Reveal New Streaming Titles on Disney+ Day 2021

The Walt Disney Company will celebrate the second anniversary of its Disney+ streaming service with Disney+ Day 2021, promising the reveal of new titles as part of an "unprecedented company-wide cross-promotional campaign" on November 12. Disney CEO Bob Chapek previewed Disney+ Day during the company's third-quarter financial results conference call Thursday, where Chapek touted the streamer's 116 million subscribers worldwide after the release of Marvel Studios' record-breaking lineup of original series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Marvel series Hawkeye and live-action Star Wars: The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, two of the most anticipated titles streaming later this year on Disney+, are among the expected offerings at the November 12 event teased by Chapek:

"The direct-to-consumer business is the company's top priority," Chapek said during the earnings call Thursday. "Among the unique advantages in promoting our service, our powerhouse brands, and the best array of direct-to-consumer touchpoints that we have across our businesses from the media networks to the theme parks to the consumer products. The synergy enables us to raise consumer awareness and engage with the screening services."

"The power of the synergy will be on full display on November 12th when we celebrate Disney+ day with an unprecedented company-wide, promotional campaign," added Chapek, who was named CEO last February. In October, Disney reorganized its entertainment and media business to put a greater emphasis on streaming.

Describing Disney+ Day as taking "a balanced approach between global and local product," Chapek told investors, "We're going to have a real exciting lineup, as you might guess, as we approach those consumers that have not yet signed up for Disney+ with a really attractive group of titles to be announced...It gives us an opportunity to provide a focal point for consumers that have not yet tripped over to Disney+."

The Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on November 24, followed by The Book of Boba Fett in December. Previously announced titles coming soon to the service include Marvel's Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, Star Wars spin-offs Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the third season of hit launch title The Mandalorian.

