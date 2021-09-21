Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise Disney+ Release Dates Revealed

On Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company released the newest details regarding Disney+ Day, an occasion in November that will celebrate the two year anniversary of the streaming service. The day is expected to feature the debut of new programming tied to the present and future of some of your favorite Disney franchises — and apparently, that will include the Disney+ debut of two of the studio’s latest hits. Friday, November 12th will see Jungle Cruise, which first hit the streamer’s Premier Access tier earlier this summer, being made available to all subscribers. November 12th will also be the Disney+ debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which debuted exclusively in theaters earlier this month. At that date, Shang-Chi will be available to all subscribers.

The notion of Shang-Chi arriving on Disney+ has definitely been a topic of conversation in recent months, after Disney elected to release the film in theaters with a 45-day exclusive window, as opposed to a dual release both in theaters and on Premier Access, which had happened for Jungle Cruise, Black Widow, and Cruella.

“Regardless of where they originate, all of our films and episodic series will end up as part of the robust library of content on our direct-to-consumer platforms,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during a conference all earlier this summer. “Flexibility is the key component of our distribution strategy, and we have outlined three approaches for distributing our films. Releases in Theatres with the simultaneous offering via Disney+ Premiere Access, release straight to Disney+, and traditional exclusive theatrical releases.”

Some fans had expressed a desire to wait until Shang-Chi arrived on streaming, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge of the Delta variant has prevented some from feeling comfortable to go to a theater.

“I love the movies. I love going to the movies,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during an interview earlier this summer. “I love making movies for people to see in a shared environment in a theater together. To us, that’s what it’s about. The hybrid release can also be good — you want customers to have a choice. In this case, the choice is in theaters for 45 days. Here’s what I know: there’s an opening weekend, and you can go see a movie.”

