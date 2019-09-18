Disney+ Confirmed to Include a Movie With F-Bombs

Those hoping Disney+ would be completely squeaky clean might be out of luck. Now that the service has been available in the Netherlands for a week, fans have discovered one of the films in the library has been added to the service in an uncensored format; one that not only has an instance where a character says “bitch,” but also a feature where members of the cast drop an f-bomb twice.

The investigation was first launched by Fandom’s Eric Goldman, who reached out to some of his Dutch followers asking them to look into Adventures of Babysitting, a Disney-owned movie confirmed to be on the service. As Goldman suspected, the service didn’t remove either of the f-bombs from the movie. Psh and people thought Disney wasn’t going to push the boundaries!

A huge thank you to the Netherlands-based @swaber87, who went out of the way to check Disney+ and get me an answer! Currently at least, Adventures in Babysitting is uncensored. Confirmed: Disney+ allows a double F-Bomb movie! https://t.co/NbUyPC96CM — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) September 17, 2019

The discussion has come to the forefront after reports surfaced the House of Mouse was trying to determine what to do with the Ryan Reynolds-starring franchise now that mutants are set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige then went on record earlier this summer seemingly teasing the franchise would remain in its adult-oriented rated R format. “When we were purchased, Bob said to us, ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’” Feige told Variety. “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

Disney representatives confirmed the new Mouse-owned service wouldn’t host R-rated content as recently as last month.

I asked about R-rated content, if any of Fox’s more adult fare will make it on to Disney+ and he said that Disney+ will all be PG-13 or softer. I wonder if this will be their weakness that other streaming services can exploit. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) August 24, 2019

Disney+ launches stateside November 12th.

