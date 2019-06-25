Disney+ Hires Away Key Netflix Executive

For the past couple of years, Netflix has made a habit of luring creators and executives away from other networks, studios, and production companies, quickly bolstering its ever-expanding slate of originals. This week however, Netflix found itself on the other side of this equation, as one of its prominent executives has been hired away by the streamer’s newest and most significant rival.

According to Deadline, the upcoming Disney+ streaming service has made a big move ahead of its November launch, hiring Matt Brodlie from Netflix. Brodlie has served as the Director of Original Film for Netflix, and is considered a “key figure” in the massive content growth of the service in recent years. He helped Netflix land popular projects like Set It Up, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Roma, and Mudbound.

Now, Brodlie joins Disney+ as the Senior Vice President of International Content Development, where he will lead the international content for the service and decide which content to produce and acquire for all markets outside North America. The news was confirmed to Deadline by Disney+ Content & Marketing President, Ricky Strauss, to whom Brodlie will report.

“As we look to rollout Disney+ beyond the U.S. over the next several years, Matt will play a critical role in the execution of our content strategy,” said Strauss. “He is a proven executive with the right creative instincts and experience to help make Disney+ a place where talent can create original, high-quality content for audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

“I am excited about this opportunity to join Disney+ at this pivotal moment and look forward to working collaboratively with the teams around the world to create premium entertainment that is relevant and enduring,” added Brodlie.

Disney+ is already set to be the biggest competition to Netflix, and will bring a major shift to the streaming market when it launches on November 12th. It will house the entire libraries from Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and more, representing one of the most sought-after streaming lineups for fans.