Disney+ Announces Holiday Movies, TV Series & Specials

It’s officially holiday time over at Disney+. The streaming service kicked off this year’s holiday season plans last week with the debut of the new original film Home Sweet Home Alone. The reboot/sequel joined a couple of other Home Alone films on the service, as well as a slew of other Christmas and holiday titles that subscribers will no doubt be streaming over the next couple of months. On Tuesday, Disney+ made it easier for its viewers to know which holiday titles were available on the service, unveiling a comprehensive list of all current and upcoming options.
There are quite a few beloved holiday classics currently streaming on Disney+, including Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Miracle on 34th Street, and Jingle All the Way. The service also has plenty of holiday specials on its lineup, featuring some of the most beloved characters in all of Disney.
Videos by ComicBook.com
There’s also Marvel Studios’ upcoming Hawkeye series, which debuts on November 24th. While it will still have all of the action and excitement fans have come to expect from the MCU, Hawkeye is also going to be a Christmas series, taking place in New York City in the thick of the holiday season.
You can check out all of the Disney+ holiday offerings below!
Disney+ Originals
Hawkeye – Premiering November 24
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiering December 17
Godmothered
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Sweet Home Alone
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Noelle
Once Upon a Snowman
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Christmas Classics
Home Alone
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Santa Clause
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Jingle All the Way
Miracle on 34th Street
A Muppet Christmas Carol
Movies & Specials
‘Twas the Night
12 Dates of Christmas
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – Premiering November 19
Babes in Toyland
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
Christmas…Again?! – Premiering December 3
Cloud 9
Cool Runnings
Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney’s Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – Premiering November 26
Ernest Saves Christmas – Premiering November 26
Frozen
Frozen 2
Full-Court Miracle
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4 – Premiering December 17
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist – Premiering December 17
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Ice Age – Premiering December 3
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – Premiering November 26
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Life Size 2
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – Premiering December 10
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Snow Buddies
Snowball Express
Snowglobe
The Christmas Star
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Disney Holiday Singalong
The Mistle-Tones
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3
The Search for Santa Paws
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Togo
Toy Story: That Time Forgot
While You Were Sleeping
Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Holiday Shorts
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
From Our Family to Yours
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Once Upon a Snowman
Pluto’s Christmas Tree
Prep & Landing
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
Puppy for Hanukkah – Premiering November 19
Santa’s Workshop
The Small One
Simpsons Holiday Episodes
“Bobby, It’s Cold Outside”
“Grift of the Magi”
“Holidays of Future Passed”
“I Won’t Be Home for Christmas”
“Kill Gil, Volumes I & II”
“Marge Be Not Proud”
“Miracle on Evergreen Terrace”
“She of Little Faith”
“Simpsons Christmas Stories”
“Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire”
“Skinner’s Sense of Snow”
“The Burns and the Bees”
“The Fight Before Christmas”
“The Nightmare After Krustmas”
“‘Tis the 30th Season”
“‘Tis The Fifteenth Season”
“White Christmas Blues”
Merry Episodes
“Christmas Vacation” – Phineas & Ferb
“‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas” – K.C. Undercover
“Escape Clause” – That’s So Raven
“Heck of a Hanukkah” – Even Stevens
“A Very Possible Christmas” – Kim Possible
“Seven Days of Kwanza” – The Proud Family
“Christmas at the Tipton” – The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
“Girl Meets Home for the Holidays” – Girl Meets World
“A So Random Holiday Special” – Sonny with a Chance
New Original Debuts
Hawkeye – November 24th
The Beatles: Get Back – November 25th
Diary of a Wimpy Kid – December 3rd
Welcome to Earth – December 8th
Foodtastic – December 15th
The Book of Boba Fett – December 29th