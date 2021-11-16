Disney+ Announces Holiday Movies, TV Series & Specials

It’s officially holiday time over at Disney+. The streaming service kicked off this year’s holiday season plans last week with the debut of the new original film Home Sweet Home Alone. The reboot/sequel joined a couple of other Home Alone films on the service, as well as a slew of other Christmas and holiday titles that subscribers will no doubt be streaming over the next couple of months. On Tuesday, Disney+ made it easier for its viewers to know which holiday titles were available on the service, unveiling a comprehensive list of all current and upcoming options.

There are quite a few beloved holiday classics currently streaming on Disney+, including Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Miracle on 34th Street, and Jingle All the Way. The service also has plenty of holiday specials on its lineup, featuring some of the most beloved characters in all of Disney.

There’s also Marvel Studios’ upcoming Hawkeye series, which debuts on November 24th. While it will still have all of the action and excitement fans have come to expect from the MCU, Hawkeye is also going to be a Christmas series, taking place in New York City in the thick of the holiday season.

You can check out all of the Disney+ holiday offerings below!

Disney+ Originals

Hawkeye – Premiering November 24

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiering December 17

Godmothered

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Noelle

Once Upon a Snowman

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Christmas Classics

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Santa Clause

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Jingle All the Way

Miracle on 34th Street

A Muppet Christmas Carol

Movies & Specials

‘Twas the Night

12 Dates of Christmas

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – Premiering November 19

Babes in Toyland

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Christmas…Again?! – Premiering December 3

Cloud 9

Cool Runnings

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney’s Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – Premiering November 26

Ernest Saves Christmas – Premiering November 26

Frozen

Frozen 2

Full-Court Miracle

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Alone 4 – Premiering December 17

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist – Premiering December 17

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Ice Age – Premiering December 3

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – Premiering November 26

Jingle All The Way 2

Life Size 2

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – Premiering December 10

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Snow Buddies

Snowball Express

Snowglobe

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Disney Holiday Singalong

The Mistle-Tones

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

The Search for Santa Paws

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Togo

Toy Story: That Time Forgot

While You Were Sleeping

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Holiday Shorts

From Our Family to Yours

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa

Puppy for Hanukkah – Premiering November 19

Santa’s Workshop

The Small One

Simpsons Holiday Episodes

“Bobby, It’s Cold Outside”

“Grift of the Magi”

“Holidays of Future Passed”

“I Won’t Be Home for Christmas”

“Kill Gil, Volumes I & II”

“Marge Be Not Proud”

“Miracle on Evergreen Terrace”

“She of Little Faith”

“Simpsons Christmas Stories”

“Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire”

“Skinner’s Sense of Snow”

“The Burns and the Bees”

“The Fight Before Christmas”

“The Nightmare After Krustmas”

“‘Tis the 30th Season”

“‘Tis The Fifteenth Season”

“White Christmas Blues”

Merry Episodes

“Christmas Vacation” – Phineas & Ferb

“‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas” – K.C. Undercover

“Escape Clause” – That’s So Raven

“Heck of a Hanukkah” – Even Stevens

“A Very Possible Christmas” – Kim Possible

“Seven Days of Kwanza” – The Proud Family

“Christmas at the Tipton” – The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

“Girl Meets Home for the Holidays” – Girl Meets World

“A So Random Holiday Special” – Sonny with a Chance

New Original Debuts

Hawkeye – November 24th

The Beatles: Get Back – November 25th

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – December 3rd

Welcome to Earth – December 8th

Foodtastic – December 15th

The Book of Boba Fett – December 29th