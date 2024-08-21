Disney+ Reveals LEGO Pixar BrickToons Trailer

LEGO Pixar BrickToons is coming to Disney+ on September 4th and fans now know what this series will look like. On social media, Pixar previewed this collection of shorts featuring familiar franchises like Cars, Coco, The Incredibles, Fighting Nemo and more. All five episodes will be ready to stream in early September. LEGO titles always find a way to delight audiences, especially on Disney+. The Star Wars specials and Marvel projects now feel like annual occurrences. It only makes sense that Pixar would roll up their building sleeves to revisit some fan favorites too. Cars and The Incredibles are slated for future projects right now, and these small bites are an excellent way to revisit the characters in the meantime. Check out the trailer for yourself right here!

On Disney+, the series is described as: “Join some of your favorite Pixar characters for adventures set in the world of LEGO! Each of the 5 BrickToon stories deliver familiar faces and places, with heart, humor and a LEGO twist. Sing along with Miguel in the Land of the Dead, help Merida and her triplet brothers through a “beary” rocky situation, take an epic field trip with Nemo, Marlin, and Dory, watch the Parr family try to save their neighborhood from Syndrome, and join Mater as he prepares Lightning McQueen for his next big race!”

Pixar Dials Up Franchise Fun For The Future

Last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger unveiled a renewed push to really bolster franchises across all the brands under the company. That means Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar are all looking to capitalize on some of the movies that have become fan favorites.projects like this Lego collaboration squarely fit into that vision that he laid out during the investor call last year. Here’s what Iger had to say on the subject:

He told the collected press and shareholders, “And today, I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. We’ll have more to share about this production soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

“And so, with that goal in mind, we will focus even more on our core brands and franchises, which have consistently delivered higher returns. We will aggressively curate our general entertainment content,” the executive added. “We will reassess all markets we have launched in and also determine the right balance between global and local content. We’ll adjust our pricing strategy, including a full examination of our promotional strategies.”

Does this series look like fun?