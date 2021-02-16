Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in March 2021

The shortest month of the year is quickly coming to an end, which means that March is just around the corner. As temperatures (hopefully) start to rise, streaming services like Disney+ are going to continue releasing adding new movies and TV shows to their lineups to fill whatever time you're spending indoors. This week, Disney+ released the full list of new library and original titles making their way to the service in March, and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Based on the success of The Mandalorian and WandaVision, the first forays into live-action TV from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios, it's safe to assume that the next Disney+ original series is going to be a massive hit as well. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to make its debut on March 19th. Like WandaVision, it will also be a weekly release series. One week after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres, another anticipated original is coming to Disney+. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will serve as a follow-up to the beloved Mighty Ducks film series, with Emilio Estevez reprising his role as Gordon Bombay. You can check out the full list of March's Disney+ additions below!

March 5 (Library Titles) Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (s2) prevnext

March 5 (Originals) Raya and the Last Dragon - Premier Access Debut ($30)

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. WandaVision - Finale

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. prevnext

March 12 (Library Titles) Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s2)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s3)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s4)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s5)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s6)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s7)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children prevnext

March 12 (Originals) Own the Room - Documentary Premiere

From National Geographic Documentary Films and the Emmy Award-Winning Team Behind Science Fair, Own the Room follows five young star students on their journey to win one of the world’s most prestigious competitions for student entrepreneurs. From disparate corners of the planet, the competitors take their big ideas to Macau, China, host of one of the most prestigious entrepreneurship competitions in the world, the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Santosh is from a small farming town in Nepal; Alondra works the register at her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico; Henry is a programming wiz from Nairobi; Jason is a marketing machine from Greece; and Daniela is an immigrant escaping the crisis in Venezuela, taking on the chemical industry from her lab at NYU. They’ve each overcome immense obstacles in pursuit of their dreams, from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest. Their ideas have already changed their own lives, but are they ready to change the world? Marvel Studios Assembled - Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team as they invite viewers behind-the-scenes of this highly groundbreaking series of documentary style specials. Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park. Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is an all-encompassing look at Marvel Studios’ first, and arguably most unusual, streaming series. Marvel Studios: Legends - New Episodes

Marvel Studios: Legends serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The episodes will feature Falcon, Winter Soldier, Zemo, and Sharon Carter. prevnext

March 19 (Library Titles) Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (s1) prevnext

March 19 (Originals) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Series Premiere

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. prevnext

March 26 (Library Titles) Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s1)

Disney Pickle and Peanut (s2)

Gnomeo & Juliet prevnext