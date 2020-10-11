Disney+ Launches New Marvel Movie Layout

✖

Disney+ has launched a slick new layout for the Marvel Cinematic Universe! We are soon rounding out a full year of Disney+ as a streaming service, and although fans might have been divided during that initial launch the service has undergone some major shifts since. Now only has the library expanded to provide more film and TV offerings, but as Disney prepares to launch the first of its major Marvel efforts exclusively for the service later this year now it seems like the layout has been changed to make it easier for fans to jump back in.

As spotted by FishmanTari on Reddit, this new layout for the Marvel offerings on the service organizes them in a way that's much easier to dive into for fans who might not be completely up to date with the ten years (and more once you factor in all of the Fox offerings) of films leading into the next phase.

This layout now sees the Marvel films organized into their respective phases, and there is even a section dedicated to a chronological order for the films which will most likely end a few debates. Finally, there's a section dedicated to the "legacy" films made long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe began.

This layout change for the Marvel films on the service comes just as Disney+ is getting ready for its Fall season of offerings. This includes the first official Marvel Cinematic Universe project releasing this year, Wandavision. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was nearly a year without a single Marvel Cinematic Universe entry but now Wandavision will be swooping in to cross the finish line at the last minute.

Fans have been wanting to see more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year, and that desire even pushed Wandavision's trailer to break all sorts of records because of just how hungry fans are to see what's next to come in Phase Four. Currently aiming for a release on Disney+ this December, the upcoming series is officially described as such:

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."