WandaVision Merchandise Reportedly Leaks, Teasing '60s Sitcom Vibes

Marvel Studios' first television series for Disney+, WandaVision, is expected to hit the streaming service sometime in 2020 but reported merchandise for the eagerly anticipated series has leaked teasing cool, retro '60s sitcom vibes in celebration of the era-hopping show. While it's not clear if these items are, in fact, final merchandise for the series, they do feature some colorful nods to the vintage feel of the series, including one design that looks like a nod to classic series Bewitched.

The reported merchandise was shared on Twitter this weekend, revealing a variety of t-shirt styles and designs -- including one featuring key art for the series -- as well as a WandaVision Popsocket. Check it out for yourself below.

Last month, Disney+ released the first trailer for WandaVision revealing quite a bit of interesting footage for what may be one of Marvel's weirdest projects to date as it follows Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living what appears to be a sitcom perfect life across a variety of eras -- though as for what the reality behind that scenario is remains to be seen.

WandaVision will likely feel much different than previous Marvel Studios projects, considering just how strange its concepts appear to be. Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the MCU, said earlier this year that the show is unlike anything else in the franchise.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by [Jac Schaeffer] and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany said. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

Even with little known about the series, the trailer has been one of the most popular for Marvel Studios to date, racking up at least 53 million views online in the first 24 hours after it was released -- a number believed to be the highest in terms of views in a day for any project ever put forth by a streaming service.

Marvel's current synopsis for the series can be seen below.

"Marvel Studios’ 'WandaVision' blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year."

WandaVision has yet to set a release date.