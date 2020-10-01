Disney+ Reveals List of Every Halloween Movie and TV Episode on the Service
October is here and that means spooky season is finally upon us! Halloween is at the end of the month, so folks are now getting out their decorations and binging scary movies on their favorite streaming services. For those that don't like full-on horror movies, though, Disney+ has a ton of content in its library that is themed around Halloween, but is more appropriate for families. On Thursday, the streaming service launched a Halloween-centric page on its website, filled with lists of spooky titles.
There are five different lists on the Disney+ Halloween page, which can be found here. There is an entire list just for movies, one for shorts and specials, another for Disney Channel Halloween episodes, one for Disney Junior Halloween episodes, and a final list filled with The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes.
Hocus Pocus, one of the most popular movies every October, is the headliner for Disney+, which makes since given how many folks love that movie. Other films on the list include Frankenweenie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, Halloweentown, and Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire.
You can take a look below at the contents of all five lists, and determine what you want to watch this Halloween season.
Movies
Don’t Look Under the Bed
Frankenweenie (2012)
Girl vs Monster
Halloweentown
Halloweentown High
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Haunted Mansion
Hocus Pocus
Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire
Mr. Boogedy
Phantom of the Megaplex
Return to Halloweentown
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
The Ghost of Buxley Hall
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Scream Team
Twitches
Twitches Too
ZOMBIES
ZOMBIES 2
Shorts and Specials
Frankenweenie (1984)
Lonesome Ghosts
Mater and the Ghostlight
Trick or Treat
Disney Channel Halloween Episodes
Big City Greens: "Blood Moon Part 1" / "Blood Moon Part 2"
Even Stevens: "A Very Scary Story"
Girl Meets World: "Girl Meets World of Terror"
Good Luck Charlie: "Scary Had a Little Lamb"
Hannah Montana: "Torn Between Two Hannahs"
Jessie: "The Whining"
K.C. Under Cover: "All Howls Eve"
Kim Possible: "October 31st"
Lizzie McGuire: "Night of the Day of the Dead"
Phil Of The Future: "Halloween"
Phineas and Ferb: "Terrifying Tri-State Triliogy of Terror" (Part 1 and 2)
Raven's Home: "Switch-Or-Treat"
Shake It Up: "Haunt It Up"
Sonny With A Chance: "A So Random Halloween Special"
That's So Raven: "Don't Have a Cow"
The Proud Family: "A Hero For Halloween"
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: "Ghost of 613"
Wizards of Waverly Place: "Halloween"
Disney Junior Halloween Episodes
Doc McStuffins: "Boo-Hoo to You!" / "It's Glow Time"
Doc McStuffins: "Hallie Halloween" / "Don't Fence Me In"
Doc McStuffins: "Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin" / "Hide and Eek!"
Fancy Nancy: "Nancy's Costume Clash" / "Nancy's Ghostly Halloween"
Handy Manny: "Halloween" / "Squeeze's Magic Show"
Henry Hugglemonster: "Halloween Scramble" / "Scouts Night Out"
Henry Hugglemonster: "Huggleween Moon"
Imagination Movers: "A Monster Problem"
Imagination Movers: "Haunted Halloween"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Escape from Ghoat Island" / "The Island of Doctor Undergear"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Night of the Golden Pumpkin" / "Trick or Treasure!"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Phantoms of Never-Nether Land" / "Magical Mayhem"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Pirate Ghost Story" / "Queen Izzybella"
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: "Tricks, Treats and Treasure!" / "Season of the Sea Witch"
Little Einsteins: "A Little Einsteins Halloween"
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: "Goof Mansion" / "A Doozy Night of Mystery"
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: "The Haunted Hot Rod" / "Pete's Ghostly Gala"
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: "Mickey's Monster Musical Part 1" (Part 1 of 2)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: "Mickey's Monster Musical Part 2" (Part 2 of 2)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: "Mickey's Treat"
Miles from Tomorrowland: "Ghost Moon" / "Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula"
Muppet Babies: "Happy Hallowocka!" / "The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes"
Puppy Dog Pals: "Return to the Pumpkin Patch" / "Haunted Howl-oween"
Sherriff Callie's Wild West: "The Great Hallow"
The Lion Guard: "Beware the Zimwi"
Vampirina: "Hauntleyween" / "Frankenflower"
The Simpsons Tree House of Horror0comments
There are currently 30 seasons of The Simpsons available to stream on Disney+, and 29 of them include a Treehouse of Horror episode. All of those episodes have been collected into one list on the Disney+ Halloween page, so you can simply watch through all of them without having to jump from season to season.
Season 31, which premiered on FOX in 2019, is being added to Disney+ on October 2nd, so there will be an additional Treehouse of Horror episode available this weekend.prev