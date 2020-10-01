Disney+ Reveals List of Every Halloween Movie and TV Episode on the Service

October is here and that means spooky season is finally upon us! Halloween is at the end of the month, so folks are now getting out their decorations and binging scary movies on their favorite streaming services. For those that don't like full-on horror movies, though, Disney+ has a ton of content in its library that is themed around Halloween, but is more appropriate for families. On Thursday, the streaming service launched a Halloween-centric page on its website, filled with lists of spooky titles.

There are five different lists on the Disney+ Halloween page, which can be found here. There is an entire list just for movies, one for shorts and specials, another for Disney Channel Halloween episodes, one for Disney Junior Halloween episodes, and a final list filled with The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes.

Hocus Pocus, one of the most popular movies every October, is the headliner for Disney+, which makes since given how many folks love that movie. Other films on the list include Frankenweenie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, Halloweentown, and Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire.

You can take a look below at the contents of all five lists, and determine what you want to watch this Halloween season.