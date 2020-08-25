Marvel's MCU Phase 4 Release Dates - All New Movies and Shows

This is the longest we’ve gone without Marvel Studios content in the past decade but the wait is almost over and there are dozens of titles on the way. As the droughts continues, we're going to run through the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we gear up to go back to theaters for the first time in months as titles like The New Mutants and Tenet serve as the first new major films since March and the first MCU title is inching closer and closer. By the time you’re reading this, who knows, maybe the dates have shifted again. This year has been unpredictable. As of mid-August 2020, this list accurately runs through every single title Marvel has confirmed on the release schedule and even some of the rumors. You might learn a thing or two! First of all, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was supposed to be dropping its first episode by now, the SamBucky content would be so real, but the show hasn’t been able to finish production. It’s TBD for the Disney+ series for now. All of them, really, so we’re going to speculate a bit on when those will drop.

November 6, 2020 - Black Widow Speaking of dropping, Black Widow is scheduled for November 6 and it seems like a somewhat safe bet that this movie could really come out on that date. Disney is testing the waters with The New Mutants this month and if things don't go terribly wrong again and theaters are able to stay open, there's no doubt they want Black Widow to make money soon because delaying this further means delaying everything further and it's definitely been a tough few months for Disney and don't forget they just recently spent $70 billion to buy Fox. Black Widow is a prequel set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

December 2020 - WandaVision WandaVision should be hitting Disney+ in December. There is a bit of additional production they have to do before it's 100% ready to bust the MCU's multiverse wide open but Scarlet Witch and Vision should be on our small screens with new content before this year is over, and they will be bringing some surprising familiar faces with them. WandaVision takes place after Avengers: Endgame and will lead straight into Doctor Strange's sequel.

February 12, 2021 - Eternals Moving on to 2021, Eternals is slated to hit theaters on February 12, 2021. This is going to change the MCU by rewriting the history, seeing as this group is… eternal. So, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, the super sexy Kumail Nanjiani -- don't act like you didn't see his Marvel workout pics -- a lot of this movie is going to take place in a time period which we haven't explored yet and should really change our perspective on the MCU's history. Plus, Celestials! Eternals will span centuries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Early 2021 - What If...? and Loki Early 2021 will also probably see Disney+ get some great content, depending on when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier gets rescheduled for. The animated series What If…? and the live-action Loki series should both be arriving somewhere in the first quarter of 2021's time frame for their first seasons before coming back probably in 2022 or 2023 for more. Loki had begun production prior to shutdowns in 2020 and What If...? has managed to continue working on the Disney+ series throughout the year. Loki follows the Loki who escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and What If...? explores an animated multiverse where stories which will never happen in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe's continuity will transpire.

March 19, 2021 - Morbius On March 19 of 2021, Sony is releasing Morbius which Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige didn't have a hand in which the public is aware of. It seems clear that Sony has this film trying to operate in the MCU canon when you look at the Spider-Man image with "MURDERER" graffiti on it after Peter Parker was framed by Mysterio in the MCU and Michael Keaton is playing his Adrian Toomes part after being last seen in it during Spider-Man: Homecoming's post-credits scene. How this all ties into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if at all, is still completely unknown.

May 7, 2021 - Shang-Chi On May of 2021, we get Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu Liu and company have been hard at work on finishing this movie in Australia, bringing Shang-Chi to the big screen for the first time and also finally revealing the real Mandarin after Iron Man 3 cheated us out of comic book accuracy. Who knows, maybe Tony Stark created yet another villain, considering we're diving into the 10 rings group who were super present in 2008's Iron Man.

June 25, 2021 - Venom 2 On June 25, 2021, we're set for another Sony-made Marvel movie drops in the form of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This sequel to 2018's Venom brings back Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock to go up against Woody Harrelson's Carnage. There have been plenty of rumors of Tom Holland's Peter Parker playing a role but that is all unconfirmed at this point. We're not sure if that's true or not but Sony seems to have something up the ole sleeve for their live-action Spider-Verse plans.

2021 Disney+ - Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight The summer of 2021 will see a significant gap between Marvel movies hitting theaters. However, Marvel Studios has clear plans to continue expanding their universe and progressing the overall story with Disney+ shows. Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight should be arriving in 2021 but the exact dates are unknown. Hawkeye is expected to return Jeremy Renneer in the titular role while it may also add Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The other shows have not yet cast their titular heroes

December 17, 2021 - Spider-Man 3 On December 17, 2021, Marvel Studios and Sony team up to release a third Spider-Man movie. The rumor is that it's called Spider-Man: Homesick but we're pretty much all so sick of being home that I kinda hope this isn't the title. Either way, it's going to follow up the events of Far From Home, Peter might be on the run or in hiding, and we expect Kraven the Hunter to be after Spidey.

February 11, 2022 - Thor: Love and Thunder On February 11, 2022 we get Thor: Love and Thunder -- which not only brings back Natalie Portman to pull of the Jane Foster becoming Thor story but will also feature some of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters. We last saw Thor on a ship with Peter Quill and the gang and when I talked to Vin Diesel, he told me Taika Waititi revealed some plans to incorporate the space misfits into this one. This kicks off a five month window with four Marvel Studios films hitting theaters.

March 25, 2022 - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness March 25, 2022, we get Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi. This one brings Elizabeth Olsen straight from WandaVision back into the MCU as a fully realized Scarlet Witch and could be a major game changer for the MCU as it really dives into the Multiverse of it all and will also incorporate some genuinely scary horror elements.

May 6, 2022 - Black Panther II On May 6, 2022, we go back to Wakanda for Black Panther II and we know pretty much nothing about this one but fingers are crossed for seeing Namor as the villain. Ryan Coogler confirmed the film's date at Disney's D23 Expo in 2019 but would not reveal any further details.

July 8, 2022 - Captain Marvel 2 On July 8, 2022, the date furthest out with a titled movie, we get Captain Marvel 2 with a brand new director in the form of Nia Dacosta. Brie Larson returns, it's supposedly set in the present day, and the Internet rumor mill expects Nick Fury's SWORD from the post-credits of Far From Home to come into play, and Richard Rider's Nova might just be introduced. Either way, this should be a massively expansive film for the MCU's cosmic side.