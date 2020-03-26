Hidden Gems Streaming on Disney+

Disney+ has become a streaming family’s saving grace over the last couple of weeks, as we all stay home from work and school and kids are in constant need of entertainment. The family-friendly streaming service may not have nearly as much content as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, but just about everything on its lineup is something that kids adore. That said, after a couple of weeks at home, it would be reasonable to think that you’ve watched “everything good” on Disney+ already, and you really don’t want to rewatch Cars for the 17th time. That’s where we come in.

The lineup on Disney+ may be smaller than other services, but it’s packed with fantastic content, and not just the stuff you already know about. If you dig just a little deeper into Disney+, past the popular Marvel and Star Wars movies, you’ll find quite a few hidden gems worth taking some time to watch. You just have to know what you’re looking for.

So, for those in need of something else to watch on Disney+ this week, we’ve compiled a list of some great titles available on the streaming service that you probably haven’t seen before, at least not any time recently. Some of these films are simply forgotten titles from another era, while others were just overshadowed by similar films.

Heavyweights

If you’ve never seen Heavyweights, now is absolutely the best time to do so. It’s the perfect kind of feel good movie to watch while you’re holed up in your house. Heavyweights is about a group of friends at a summer-long weight-loss camp who have to put a stop to its horrible new owner, played by Ben Stiller.

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

Most of Disney’s animated sequels are pretty bad, and the first Aladdin sequel, Return of Jafar, is definitely in that category. Because the second film in the series was not at all enjoyable, no one bothered to watch the third installment. Turns out, that was a mistake, because Aladdin and the King of Thieves is actually fantastic. The story is compelling, Aladdin’s dad is an awesome character, and Robin Williams returns to the franchise to voice Genie once again. You may have slept on King of Thieves for years, but it’s time to wake up and enjoy one of Disney’s best all-time sequels.

Saving Mr. Banks

Saving Mr. Banks is pretty new compared to the other movies on this list, so it may seem like a stretch to call it a “hidden gem.” However, with all of the children’s content and Marvel movies featured on Disney+, this delightful film often gets pushed aside and forgotten. Do yourself a favor and spend two hours watching Tom Hanks play Walt Disney, his performance alone is worth it.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Disney Animation was stuck in a rut for most of the 2000s. Lilo & Stitch and The Princess and the Frog are the only widely remembered Disney movies from that era that weren’t made my Pixar. There were indeed misfires throughout this time, like Bolt, but there was also some bonafide slam dunks that just got completely ignored. Atlantis: The Lost Empire stands out as the best of the bunch. Unlike most other movies from that era, Atlantis has only gotten better with age, proving that it was way ahead of its time. (See also: Treasure Planet)

The Great Mouse Detective

The Great Mouse Detective probably freaked you out a bit as a kid, and understandably so. Disney’s take on Sherlock Holmes is insanely dark. That’s what makes it so great. It’s worth trying again as an adult, even if you didn’t like it much growing up. The Great Mouse Detective remains one of Disney’s most underrated classics.

The Simpsons Movie

Including 30 seasons of The Simpsons was a major selling point for Disney+ when it launched back in November. What no one has talked about nearly enough, however, is just how great The Simpsons Movie actually is. Seriously, it’s like if one of the show’s most enjoyable episodes was stretched out into 90 minutes. If you haven’t given this one a rewatch recently, now’s the time.

Invincible

When you think of good Disney sports movies, the two names that likely come to your mind are Miracle and Remember the Titans. That makes sense, considering they’re some of the best sports movies out there, but they’re not Disney’s only solid entries in the genre. Invincible, starring Mark Wahlberg as real-life underdog Vince Papale, is as fun-loving as it is inspirational. It’s a great watch when you find yourself a little defeated in the middle of a dark time. Now may be the best time to give Invincible another chance.