Disney+ Stories Continue Magazine Covers Spotlight Loki, The Mandalorian, and More (Exclusive)
Disney+ has undeniably carved out a unique space for itself in the streaming service landscape, offering premiere movies and TV shows to subscribers every month. The platform is celebrating its array of content with the "Stories Continue" campaign, including the Disney+ Stories Continue Summer Tour, which will be traveling to major cities in the coming weeks. Fans who check out the Summer Tour will get a chance to receive an exclusive magazine spotlighting Disney+ content — and it looks like it will include five epic covers. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first look at these covers, which spotlight all corners of Disney+'s original programming, including Loki, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Cruella, Monsters at Work, and National Geographic's SharkFest.
These Disney+ magazines will be given out at the Disney+ Stories Continue Summer Tour stops in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles throughout July and August. Each tour stop on the four-city adventure will include special photo moments, giveaways, live entertainment, and so much more. You can check out the full details of the tour below.
-
NEW YORK CITY
JULY 24 – JULY 25
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Flatiron Building
27 W 24th Suite 800B, New York, NY 10010
-
CHICAGO
JULY 30 – JULY 31
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time
Grant Park
524 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
-
SAN FRANCISCO
AUGUST 6 – AUGUST 7
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Pier 27
The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94133
-
LOS ANGELES
AUGUST 13 – AUGUST 14
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Santa Monica Pier
258 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
