Disney+ Stories Continue Magazine Covers Spotlight Loki, The Mandalorian, and More (Exclusive)

Disney+ has undeniably carved out a unique space for itself in the streaming service landscape, offering premiere movies and TV shows to subscribers every month. The platform is celebrating its array of content with the "Stories Continue" campaign, including the Disney+ Stories Continue Summer Tour, which will be traveling to major cities in the coming weeks. Fans who check out the Summer Tour will get a chance to receive an exclusive magazine spotlighting Disney+ content — and it looks like it will include five epic covers. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first look at these covers, which spotlight all corners of Disney+'s original programming, including Loki, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Cruella, Monsters at Work, and National Geographic's SharkFest.

These Disney+ magazines will be given out at the Disney+ Stories Continue Summer Tour stops in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles throughout July and August. Each tour stop on the four-city adventure will include special photo moments, giveaways, live entertainment, and so much more. You can check out the full details of the tour below.

NEW YORK CITY

JULY 24 – JULY 25

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Flatiron Building

27 W 24th Suite 800B, New York, NY 10010

JULY 24 – JULY 25 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time Flatiron Building 27 W 24th Suite 800B, New York, NY 10010 CHICAGO

JULY 30 – JULY 31

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time

Grant Park

524 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

JULY 30 – JULY 31 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time Grant Park 524 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605 SAN FRANCISCO

AUGUST 6 – AUGUST 7

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Pier 27

The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94133

AUGUST 6 – AUGUST 7 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time Pier 27 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94133 LOS ANGELES

AUGUST 13 – AUGUST 14

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Santa Monica Pier

258 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Keep scrolling to check out all of the Disney+ Stories Continue magazine covers, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!