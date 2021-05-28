Disney+ Stories Continue Magazine Covers Spotlight Loki, The Mandalorian, and More (Exclusive)

By Jenna Anderson

Disney+ has undeniably carved out a unique space for itself in the streaming service landscape, offering premiere movies and TV shows to subscribers every month. The platform is celebrating its array of content with the "Stories Continue" campaign, including the Disney+ Stories Continue Summer Tour, which will be traveling to major cities in the coming weeks. Fans who check out the Summer Tour will get a chance to receive an exclusive magazine spotlighting Disney+ content — and it looks like it will include five epic covers. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the first look at these covers, which spotlight all corners of Disney+'s original programming, including Loki, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Cruella, Monsters at Work, and National Geographic's SharkFest.

These Disney+ magazines will be given out at the Disney+ Stories Continue Summer Tour stops in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles throughout July and August. Each tour stop on the four-city adventure will include special photo moments, giveaways, live entertainment, and so much more. You can check out the full details of the tour below.

  • NEW YORK CITY
    JULY 24 – JULY 25
    11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time
    Flatiron Building
    27 W 24th Suite 800B, New York, NY 10010
  • CHICAGO
    JULY 30 – JULY 31
    11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time
    Grant Park
    524 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
  • SAN FRANCISCO
    AUGUST 6 – AUGUST 7
    11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time
    Pier 27
    The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94133
  • LOS ANGELES
    AUGUST 13 – AUGUST 14
    11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time
    Santa Monica Pier
    258 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Keep scrolling to check out all of the Disney+ Stories Continue magazine covers, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Loki

disney plus stories continue magazine loki
(Photo: Disney+ / ComicBook.com)
prevnext

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

disney plus stories continue magazine the mandalorian
(Photo: Disney+ / ComicBook.com)
prevnext

Cruella

disney plus stories continue magazine cruella
(Photo: Disney+ / ComicBook.com)
prevnext

Monsters at Work

disney plus stories continue magazine monsters at work
(Photo: Disney+ / ComicBook.com)
prevnext

SharkFest

disney plus stories continue magazine sharkfest
(Photo: Disney+ / ComicBook.com)
prev
Start the Conversation

of