Disney Teases World Princess Week

Disney has a big Princess Month celebration coming and the brand is getting people excited about World Princess Week online. On social media, Disney posted a clip featuring a lot of the iconic princesses to hype up the event in the parks and at home. There are LEGO movies planned, in-park attractions like the new Tiana's Place restaurant, and even more surprises in the works. Despite changing times at the parks, you can still bet you're going to see a good represntation of alll the princesses when you walk through the entrance. It's basically a given. That dress shop in Fantasyland is basically always busy. Check out Disney's video for yourself down below.

"Hear ye, hear ye! Calling all fans of Disney Princess characters! We are officially taking over the month of August to spotlight this iconic brand and its beloved characters," said Thomas Smith of Disney Parks. "And that's not all! The month-long festivities will lead up to the return of World Princess Week, a celebration of the beloved storytelling of Disney Princess. Throughout the month, fans can expect to find new product launches, collaborations and experiences."

Princess and the Frog Themed Restaurant Opening in Disneyland

Princess and the Frog fans have to be especially excited as the Disneyland park is getting ready to open Tiana's Place from the movie. The restaurant will be serving New Orleans fare with a hint of the magic that takes place in the rest of the park on September 7. Tiana and Princess and the Frog attractions have been asked about for a while. Anika Noni Rose, the voice of the princess, spoke to People about the possibility back in 2020. She has to be thrilled with this development.

"People keep asking me like I'm in charge of making the restaurant [at Disney]," Rose says with a laugh. "I'm like, 'One thing at a time!' But people are excited. That makes me feel good because it's been 11 years since the movie came out. For people to still have a great, excited, motivated love for Princess Tiana and for the movie is really wonderful."

Disney+ Announces LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest

In "LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest," Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick-thinking, and teamwork prevail?

