Percy Jackson Gets Disney+ Release Date and It's Sooner Than Expected

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is becoming a serialized live-action reality. Author Rick Riordan first announced a Disney+ adaptation of his best-selling novels was in development back in Spring 2020 and would spend the next two years fine-tuning scripts as well as searching for the show's core trio. Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) was tapped to play Percy in early 2022, with Leah Jeffries (Beast) and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper By the Dozen) following as Annabeth and Grover shortly after. Production kicked off that June and spent the next eight months rolling cameras, adding a couple of familiar faces in godly roles along the way. Percy Jackson would wrap filming this past February, but as Riordan often emphasized, the show would need extensive time in post-production before it was ready for release.

While VFX polishing is still ongoing, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has set its release date. The series will begin streaming on Disney+ on December 20th.

This December drop comes sooner than expected, as Riordan previously announced at The Sun and the Star book tour that Percy Jackson would arrive in early 2024. Technically speaking, some episodes will end up airing in the new year, as the weekly release schedule will bleed into 2024.

Rick Riordan's Reaction to Percy Jackson Season 1

Audiences will have to wait until the winter, but Riordan has already gotten a taste of what's to come in Percy Jackson Season 1. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley in May, Riordan revealed that he has already screened all eight episodes.

"I've seen cuts of all the episodes at this point, multiple cuts, because they do go through a manuscript," Riordan said. "They go through revision, after revision, after revision. They're great. Honestly, I think my first reaction was relief. I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I think the fans are going to be pleased.' That's all I want."

What Will Percy Jackson Season 1 Cover?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' first batch of episodes will follow the events of The Lightning Thief, the first book in the Percy Jackson pentalogy. That story features the titular half-blood discovering his godly roots, which eventually takes him on a quest to recover Zeus's stolen master bolt.

Based on prior quotes from Riordan and company. Percy Jackson Season 1 will bring iconic Lightning Thief locations such as the Lotus Casino, Olympus, the Underworld, and the St. Louis Arch to life.

Who is Appearing in Percy Jackson Season 1?

As fans of the franchise know, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief is just the first step into a much larger novelized universe. That said, a select amount of characters will be debuting in Season 1, with others being saved for later installments.

Within Camp Half-Blood, it is known that Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Luke (Charlie Bushnell) and Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) will pop up. As for Mount Olympus, Zeus (Lance Reddick), Poseidon (Toby Stephens), Ares (Adam "Edge" Copeland), Hephaestus (Timothy Omundson), Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas) and Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda) will show face.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ this December.