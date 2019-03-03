‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Directors on Potential of a Disney Princess Crossover Movie

Ralph Breaks the Internet directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston believe the potential of a Disney Princess crossover spinoff movie is “an idea worth exploring.”

“It has definitely had an interesting response not just here in the States, but everywhere we’ve gone in the world promoting the movie. When you’re in Stockholm and they’re saying like, ‘Have you considered doing a movie just about the Princesses?’ I think it’s an idea worth exploring, because everywhere we go, we hear that response. ‘Oh my God, I love the Princesses like that,’” co-director Rich Moore told The A.V. Club.

“Not just the scene with them meeting Vanellope and talking about what it means to be a princess, but then to see them in action at the end, it does feel like there’s something to that — that people are finally seeing the Princesses do what you’ve always believed they could do, but you’ve never seen it before.”

Arcade game racer Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) first meets Disney royalty when venturing into the Internet, finding herself in the Oh My Disney website — an Easter egg-filled portal mashing together the worlds of Disney and Pixar Animation, the Muppets, Star Wars, and Marvel Studios.

After accepting Vanellope as a princess, Ariel (Jodi Benson) of The Little Mermaid, Anna (Kristen Bell) and sister-slash-queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) of Frozen, and others bond in a lounge-set scene while sporting fan-favorite casual wear before later combining their respective abilities to rescue “big, strong man” Ralph (John C. Reilly) in a heroic sequence reminiscent of The Avengers.

“I don’t know if there’s any conversations going on here seriously about [a spinoff], but we’ve definitely heard a lot of [reaction from fans]. The fans are off the charts with the ideas that are out there,” Moore said.

“Fans are very interested in that idea,” added co-director Phil Johnston.

The scenes assemble the living actresses who originally voiced the Princesses — save for original Aurora voice actress Mary Costa, who is retired — bringing together Belle (Paige O’Hara), Moana (Auli’i Cravalho), Cinderella (Jennifer Hale), Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), Mulan (Ming-Na Wen), Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), Jasmine (Linda Larkin), Aurora (Kate Higgins), Pocahontas (Irene Bedard), Snow White (Katherine Von Till), and the hard-to-understand princess from “the other studio,” Merida (Kelly MacDonald).

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest pulled in $514 million at the worldwide box office. The Disney Princess brand earns billions of dollars annually across a diverse line of merchandise.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.

