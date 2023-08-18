Star Wars: Ahsoka First Dual Lightsaber Clip Released

Star Wars: Ahsoka's first lightsaber duel clip has been released ahead of the series premiere. Rosario Dawson takes up the iconic dual lightsabers in the new Disney+ series. A lot of the action in the first trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka has focused on the title character dueling with the antagonistic Force-users in some cool-looking locales. This is far from the first time that Dawson's version of Ahsoka Tano has picked up a saber in the Star Wars universe. However, you could expect things to ratchet up quite a bit when things hit Disney+. Check out the first clip of the lightsaber duel down below!

It seems like the action is split between Hera and Chopper trying to outmaneuver an enemy ship. Star Wars Rebels fans should rejoice as the sequence feels a lot like a live-action continuation of the feel from that show. On the ground, Ahsoka does battle with two assailants. But, as fans will remember, she's got a saber for each of them. The former Jedi makes quick work of a droid and the human combatant reveals that their lightsaber is actually double-bladed. So, there's a lot to be done there, and you get the feeling that Disney+ cut the video before we got to the juiciest bits.

This is a developing story…

