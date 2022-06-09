Disney Reuniting Princess Voice Actresses for D23 Concert Event

✖

Disney is bringing back some of the most iconic Princess voice actresses for a D23 concert. The event will see Isabelle McCalla (Princess Jasmine in Aladdin), Disney Channel star Anneliese van der Pol (Broadway's final Belle in Beauty and the Beast), and Broadway World Award winner Syndee Winters (Broadway's Nala in The Lion King) all take the stage at the expo. September 11th at 4:15pm will be the date and time for the big concert event. D23 is pulling out all the stops this year to celebrate the company and all the fun media they've produced over the years. There are so many surprises planned for the weekend and beyond. A lot of people didn't have the chance to catch the concert series as it toured because of COVID-19, but will now have the chance.

For those wondering, favorites like "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind," and "Almost There" will all be performed as a part of the show. Benjamin Rauhala seven as the music director. Superfans can also look forward to special behind-the-scenes stories from their time on-stage. Princesses of all ages and their families are going to be looking forward to this one.

Plus, join us for a royally awesome #D23Expo performance of Disney Princess – The Concert, featuring Susan Egan, Isabelle McCalla, Anneliese van der Pol, and Syndee Winters: https://t.co/xhHGsBx5yF pic.twitter.com/NMgSDszJ3H — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 9, 2022

Disney described the tour before it hit the road: "For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess – The Concert! Be our guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince."

"Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed performers sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen. We invite you to become part of our world…dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Pandora Jewelry."

Will you be attending the Princess concert at D23? Let us know down in the comments!