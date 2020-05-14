Disney Releases New Frozen Song and Video With Josh Gad's Olaf

The final episode of Disney Animation's new short series At Home With Olaf has arrived, this time featuring a brand new song and animation with the fan-favorite snowman character from Frozen. Josh Gad reprises the part once again, performing his part from home, singing the new original song "I Am With You," featuring music and lyrics written at home by Academy Award winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and directed by Dan Abraham. Unlike the previous episodes in the short series, this one features minimal new animation and includes a montage of relevant animated Disney clips including The Princess and the Frog, Lady and the Tramp, Zootopia, Tarzan, Tangled, Wreck It Ralph, Moana, Lilo & Stitch, Big Hero 6, and more. Check it out above!

At Home With Olaf was a new project created by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond, with Gad at the forefront again as the voice of the popular character. Osmond was the Olaf animator for the first Frozen film before becoming the head of animation on Moana. The series, consisting of different vignettes featuring the beloved Frozen character, has released twenty episodes over the past six weeks both for free on social media, as well as on the newly-launched family entertainment site, Disney Magic Moments. The House of Mouse unveiled the new site on Monday morning, giving families a way to stay entertained during this difficult time of quarantine.

Frozen and its star have remained in the headlines in the weeks since the series began to air with The Walt Disney Company announcing Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, a six-episode journey behind the scenes of the biggest animated film in history. The series will make its debut exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service on June 26th. Unlike other shows on the service, Into the Unknown will release all of its episodes at once.

Gad has made further headlines during this time by hosting reunions of classic movies with his Reunited Apart series. He's already reunited the cast and crew of Back to the Future, including stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly), Elisabeth Shue (Jennifer Parker), and writer-director Robert Zemeckis; plus a highly-anticipated reunion of The Goonies cast including Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, plus screenwriter Chris Columbus, executive producer Steven Spielberg and director Richard Donner. The actor has also been tapped in recent days to star in the upcoming disaster film Moonfall from director Roland Emmerich.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.