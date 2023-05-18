Disney+ Content Purge Starting Next Week With Willow Series and More

During the latest Disney earnings call, CEO Bob Iger said that the company would likely be removing some titles from its streaming services in order to save money and make its streaming offerings more selective. He basically confirmed that HBO Max wouldn't be the only service to remove titles, which has been a point of frustration across the industry. On Thursday afternoon, news broke regarding which titles are actually getting pulled from Disney+ and Hulu.

According to a report from Deadline, several movies and shows are set to be pulled from Disney's streamers, the biggest of which is the Willow sequel series. Willow is a continuation of the beloved fantasy film and was definitely not cheap to produce, and Disney+ treated like a high-profile title when it was released last year. Now it will lead the long list of shows and movies exiting Disney+.

Hulu is also losing some original titles, including Maggie, Dollface, The Quest, and Y: The Last Man. You can check out the complete list of titles leaving Disney+ and Hulu below.

The Mysterious Benedict Society [Disney+]

Big Shot [Disney+]

Turner & Hooch [Disney+]

Willow [Disney+]

The Making Of Willow [Disney+]

Just Beyond [Disney+]

The World According To Jeff Goldblum [Disney+]

Pistol [Hulu]

Dollface [Hulu]

The Quest [Hulu]

The Hot Zone [Hulu]

Y: The Last Man [Hulu]

Maggie [Hulu]

Little Demon [Hulu]

The Premise [Hulu]

Love In The Time Of Corona [Hulu]

Everything's Trash [Hulu]

Best In Snow [Hulu]

Best In Dough [Hulu]

The One And Only Ivan [Disney+]

Timmy Failure [Disney+]

Be Our Chef [Disney+]

Magic Camp [Disney+]

Howard [Disney+]

Earth To Ned [Disney+]

Foodtastic [Disney+]

Stuntman [Disney+]

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings [Disney+]

Wolfgang [Disney+]

It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer [Disney+]

There has been no word yet if Disney intends to make these titles available somewhere else. They could get tossed on video on-demand services, allowing fans to purchase them, or they could get licensed out to third-party streamers. HBO Max recently sent shows like Westworld over to Tubi for a streaming home, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Willow face a similar future.

