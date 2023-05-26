Here's Your Last Chance to Watch Y: The Last Man, Mighty Ducks, Willow, and More on Hulu and Disney+

Streaming services are a fairly new concept, and what we know about them may be changing. Consumers sign up for these streaming services for the products they advertise, so it comes into question what they will do when those products are removed. While that question probably won't be answered for quite some time, studios have begun removing series and films from their streaming services. It was recently announced that Disney+ and Hulu would be removing a bunch of titles that include Willow, Y: The Last Man, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on May 26th. So tonight will be your last chance to watch these series before they leave Disney+ and Hulu.

You can check out the full list of projects leaving the streaming services below:

The Mysterious Benedict Society [Disney+]

Big Shot [Disney+]

Turner & Hooch [Disney+]

Willow [Disney+]

The Making Of Willow [Disney+]

Just Beyond [Disney+]

The World According To Jeff Goldblum [Disney+]

Pistol [Hulu]

Dollface [Hulu]

The Quest [Hulu]

The Hot Zone [Hulu]

Y: The Last Man [Hulu]

Maggie [Hulu]

Little Demon [Hulu]

The Premise [Hulu]

Love In The Time Of Corona [Hulu]

Everything's Trash [Hulu]

Best In Snow [Hulu]

Best In Dough [Hulu]

The One And Only Ivan [Disney+]

Timmy Failure [Disney+]

Be Our Chef [Disney+]

Magic Camp [Disney+]

Howard [Disney+]

Earth To Ned [Disney+]

Foodtastic [Disney+]

Stuntman [Disney+]

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings [Disney+]

Wolfgang [Disney+]

It's a Dog's Life With Bill Farmer [Disney+]

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers [Disney+]

Willow Writer Speaks Out On Disney+ Removal

Jonathan Kasdan recently took to Twitter in hopes of alleviating some of those stressors from fans, ambiguously teasing that this won't be the end of Willow, even if he can't confirm that the project will assuredly return in either a streaming platform or physical media release in the future.

"I've been quiet on this news that Willow is leaving [Disney+] 'cause... I'm kinda into it. I grew up at a time when [Disney] movies were periodically re-released and not available to own, and it made them... more special. I worry about many things...but NONE of them are that Willow will never be available again, either on [Disney+] or perhaps... someplace else, & ya never know where that could lead... stranger things have happened," Kasdan shared on Twitter. "So grateful for all the love and enthusiasm; it's truly what keeps these worlds alive."

