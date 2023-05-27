Hit Marvel Series Pulled From Disney+ & Hulu, and Fans Aren't Happy

Marvel fans are upset that Disney+ removed one of the shows. Runaways fans were surprised to find the series missing after logging in this weekend. Right now, it's unclear if the missing title is part of other shows being removed from Disney+ or a simple mistake. In these recent weeks, a lot of technical glitches have led to strange occurrences across different platforms. Now, the wait is on to see if Disney addresses the removal all together. A lot of the Marvel TV series have been pushed by Disney+, but it feels like Runaways might not be top of mind like Daredevil and The Defenders.

"As we grow the business in terms of the global footprint, we realized that we made a lot of content that is not necessarily driving sub growth," Bob Iger said recently. "And we're getting much more surgical about what it is we make. So as we look to reduce content spin, we're looking to reduce it in a way that should not have any impact at all on SOPs. We believe that there's an opportunity for us to focus more on real sub drivers."

Marvel's Runaways has been removed from both Disney+ and Hulu. (though at least with that one you can still purchase episodes on Apple and such, unlike many of those they're taking away that now legally exist nowhere) pic.twitter.com/XHOyBsVfzy — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 27, 2023

Will Runaways return? Let us know what you think down in the comments!