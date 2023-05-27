Hit Marvel Series Pulled From Disney+ & Hulu, and Fans Aren't Happy
Marvel fans are upset that Disney+ removed one of the shows. Runaways fans were surprised to find the series missing after logging in this weekend. Right now, it's unclear if the missing title is part of other shows being removed from Disney+ or a simple mistake. In these recent weeks, a lot of technical glitches have led to strange occurrences across different platforms. Now, the wait is on to see if Disney addresses the removal all together. A lot of the Marvel TV series have been pushed by Disney+, but it feels like Runaways might not be top of mind like Daredevil and The Defenders.
"As we grow the business in terms of the global footprint, we realized that we made a lot of content that is not necessarily driving sub growth," Bob Iger said recently. "And we're getting much more surgical about what it is we make. So as we look to reduce content spin, we're looking to reduce it in a way that should not have any impact at all on SOPs. We believe that there's an opportunity for us to focus more on real sub drivers."
Marvel's Runaways has been removed from both Disney+ and Hulu. (though at least with that one you can still purchase episodes on Apple and such, unlike many of those they're taking away that now legally exist nowhere) pic.twitter.com/XHOyBsVfzy— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 27, 2023
Marvel’s Runaways was removed from Disney+ and Hulu. This being removed alongside #Willow shows how Disney is specifically targeting stories with queer representation. @Disney @DisneyPlus I hope this isn’t the case but it doesn’t look good for you all.— Aidan (he/him) (@TwstdPrtzl13) May 27, 2023
Hello @DisneyPlusHelp why would you take Marvel's Runaways out of @DisneyPlus when it's such a good show ?? And how could take 🌌them🌙 away especially before pride month ?? pic.twitter.com/UMnb2VMPYE— ☀️ Léa ︽✵︽ (@leatiredpanda) May 27, 2023
Hey @DisneyPlus @DisneyPlusUK @DisneyPlusHelp we don't have Hulu in Europe. Having 'Marvel's Runaways' on streaming finally via Disney+ was very helpful, as well as nearly completing the extended-MCU family of shows collection on the platform.
Please restore it to Disney+. pic.twitter.com/XpKCSlJsFa— BEJT (MCU Wiki) (@bejt_t) May 27, 2023
Marvel's Runaways is about to become Lost Media if we're not careful.
Also The World According to Jeff Goldblum...— Hismario123 (@hismario123) May 27, 2023
But if you want to learn more about Cloak & Dagger,you guys can watch it on Hulu & Disney+. Cloak played by Aubrey Joseph & Dagger played by Olivia Holt was released in 2018 & contain 2 seasons. Btw, C&D satu universe dgn series Runaways. It's a decent Marvel Tv Series, go binge! pic.twitter.com/hDIVwBNath— amber@marvel (@amberhek_) May 27, 2023
they removed marvel’s runaways from hulu 🧍🏼♀️— anna (@slayerfests) May 27, 2023
as if losing Willow wasn’t bad enough, Motherland: Fort Salem and Marvel’s Runaways are both absent from Hulu and Disney+ this morning— anna (@annagovert) May 27, 2023
Marvel’s #Runaways was just removed from BOTH Disney+ and Hulu. We noticed @DisneyPlus and @hulu and would like for it to be put back on at least one of the services. pic.twitter.com/kO80Bc7iIT— Aidan (he/him) (@TwstdPrtzl13) May 27, 2023