Disney+ Reveals First Clip from Hamilton Musical

We're just over a week from the premiere of the filmed version Hamilton on the Disney+ streaming service and Disney is keeping the hype rolling ahead of the July 4th weekend next week. Ahead of its debut, the first official clip has been released offering a look at what fans can expect from this version of the musical. This version of the hit Broadway show was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and features the entire original cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda (who also wrote the show), Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos. Check out the clip below!

Originally set to be released in theaters in October of 2021, Disney moved its release up by over a year and have sent it straight to Disney+ as families and fans find themselves still confined to their homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Miranda expressed hopes earlier this week about the film eventually being released in theaters

"We hope the possibility still exists and that once movie theaters are open again, there’s a world in which this plays in movie theaters," Miranda told Variety. "But you also have to acknowledge the timeline of the reality you live in. The timeline we live in, there’s no live theater anywhere. I’m just thrilled that we have this giant joyous reminder of how special live theater is in the form of this Hamilton movie."

Check out this brand-new clip from the opening number of Hamilton, streaming exclusively on #DisneyPlus July 3. ⭐️🎥 #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/BfqdS9SbwV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 25, 2020

This week has been ripe with news about the release of Hamilton, including news that it has officially been rated PG-13 by the MPA. That announcement came as a big surprise to fans of the show which drops more than a couple of F-bombs over the course of its runtime, something that seems antithetical to Disney's family-friendly brand. Miranda spoke about how they were able to achieve this rating while not changing anything about the film, revealing two uses of the word were removed from the presentation.

"LANGUAGE! 1. On July 3, you're getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!)," Miranda wrote on Twitter. "2. But MPAA has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of 'f**k' is an automatic R rating. We have 3 'F**ks' in our show. So...

"I literally gave two f**ks so the kids could see it: 1. In Yorktown, there's a mute over 'I get the f_ back up again.' 2. 'Southern *record scratch*kin' Democratic Republicans.' You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)! Love you. Enjoy."

Hamilton arrives on Disney+ on July 3rd.

