Disney Stock Soars to All-Time High After Marvel, Stars Wars, and Other Streaming Announcements

✖

Following The Walt Disney Company's numerous Investor Day announcements about upcoming projects across the company, Disney's stocks have soared to an all-time high, according to CNN. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that their announcements resulted in a surge at the market, as one glance at social media saw Disney fans barely being able to contain their excitement at the reveals regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. Aiding that excitement is that, while the entertainment industry is in a period of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, the studio announced a number of projects that will be available on streaming platforms, which have earned much more attention over the past year as audiences are quarantining in their homes.

Throughout the year, Disney holds a number of different events that sometimes come with minimal updates about their projects and others that come with unexpected reveals. This year's Investor Day ended up being a staggering display of everything the studio is working on, with some of the announcements being confirmations of reported updates, as other announcements were all-new reveals.

In the realm of Star Wars, for example, Disney confirmed that it would be developing the spinoff series Ahsoka, focusing on Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian, a project that has been rumored to be moving forward since earlier this year. The studio also announced another The Mandalorian spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic, which was largely off most fans' radars. Additionally, the studio confirmed that the upcoming series Lando would be a limited event focusing on Lando Calrissian, serving as another project that was an almost total surprise.

Similarly, Lucasfilm also reiterated that Taika Waititi would be directing a new Star Wars film, but the unexpected announcement in the theatrical world was that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be directing Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which is the next big-screen adventure, debuting on December 22, 2023.

As if these announcements weren't exciting enough to cause a bump at the stock market, Disney's slate of programming didn't end there. The studio would go on to confirm release dates for various Marvel Cinematic Universe events, many of which would be coming to Disney+, as well as other well-known Disney properties, such as sequels to Sister Act and Hocus Pocus.

Thanks to their acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney also confirmed the "Disney Bundle," which serves as a subscription to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all through one account.

Are you surprised by this update? Let us know in the comments below!