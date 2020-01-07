Disney+ Releases Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made Trailer

Disney+ is going to not just be a place where fans can catch their favorite Disney films and shows, but also a place where Disney can experiment with new projects, and you can certainly include their newest original movie in that category. Based on the hit books by Stephan Pastis, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made follows a young boy named Timmy Failure, who runs a detective agency with one heck of a partner, his lovable and powerful polar bear Total. Together they go on adventures and solve crimes, and in this case, the crime affects Timmy’s agency, as someone has stolen the Failuremobile, his powered scooter.

Timmy’s deadpan delivery and quirky personality are already quite entertaining, and if the movie is half as charming and odd as the trailer, it seems fans will be in for a good time.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above, and the official description can be found below.

“Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+‘s “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world. Directed by Tom McCarthy, who won an Oscar® for his “Spotlight” screenplay, “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” is written by McCarthy & Stephan Pastis based on the book by Pastis. The producers are Jim Whitaker, p.g.a., and Tom McCarthy, p.g.a., with Michael Bederman and Kate Churchill serving as executive producers. The film stars Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn and Craig Robinson.”

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made hits Disney+ on February 7th.

