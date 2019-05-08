Disney to Scale Back Production on Fox Films

Many fans are excited about the Walt Disney Company‘s purchase of 20th Century Fox being finalized because of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this deal has a lot more implications for both companies than superhero movies. In fact, there’s a huge downside to the acquisition that’s already been seen in Disney shuttering the entire Fox 2000 production company.

The hits will keep on coming, apparently, as Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed during an earnings call that 20th Century Fox will scale back its production schedule to five or six movies a year. BuzzFeed reporter Adam Vary pointed out that’s half as many films than Fox released in 2017.

Fox has been one of the most prominent film studios in recent years with a lot of popular franchises under its belt, including Deadpool, Avatar, and Kingsman. These will all be prioritized by Fox moving forward, but some of their lesser known projects might suffer. 20th Century Fox’s slate is still packed over the next year, but new projects will not be as frequent after these release.

These moves were inevitable, but it’s still a blow to the movie industry as Fox’s slate scales back. Iger promised sweeping changes in a letter sent to employees after the sale was finalized earlier this year.

“We’ll be making announcements very soon about our senior leadership structure. It will take some time to reach our future fully integrated state. Day-to-day, our top priorities remain the same: to support the great content we’re creating and deliver a superb experience to our consumers, and to continue to build an inspiring, inclusive environment where employees can bring their best to work every day,” Iger wrote.

Shortly following that, Fox 2000 was shut down and many executives were out of a job.

We’ll find out if Disney makes any more drastic moves regarding Fox’s business structure in the coming months.

