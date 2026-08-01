The X-Men Reboot May Have Found Its Rogue & It Would Mean An Alien: Romulus Reunion

After the casting of Emma Frost, who will be played by the iconic Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), was officially announced, it seems that one actor wasn’t leaving anything to chance. Instead, she chose to shoot her shot when it came to potentially getting a role in the upcoming X-Men project from Marvel. And what’s even better is that it could mean there’s a little treat for sci-fi fans, who can now look forward to —if the rumors are true, that is.

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If sources are to be believed, then Cailee Spaeny has officially put her hat in the ring. The character that she’s after? Rogue. And with the internet being what it is, fans of the franchise are wildly divided, with some thinking it’s perfect casting and others thinking there’s no way Spaeny is the right fit. Per these sources, Kevin Feige and Jake Schreier, the director of the upcoming X-Men film, were eyeing actor Odessa A’zion for the role of Rogue. But Spaeny made her feelings known, going directly to the director to say her piece, and hopefully pass that on to Feige. And if it actually worked, Spaeny and David Jonsson (The Long Walk), who has just been announced as the new Black Panther, T’Challa II, will be reunited on the big screen for the first time since Alien: Romulus. And, if fans get their way, this also opens up A’zion for the potential future role of Polaris.

Is Spaeny Right for the Role of Rogue?

Kevin Feige and Jake Schreier really wanted Odessa A’zion but Cailee lobbied hard for the project and went to Jake Schreier to convince Feige to cast her as Rogue.



Via @TheInSneider pic.twitter.com/3iNvvz8fvT — JEST0Z (@JEST0Z) August 1, 2026

As with most things Marvel-related, fans can’t quite agree on this. More than a handful feel that she’d be better suited to the role of Kitty Pryde, though others are saying that she has the perfect vibes for the southern belle that is Rogue—once you slap a curly wig on her, that is. “I’ve literally fan-cast Cailee for X-Men a million times but didn’t expect Rogue; I was getting more Kitty Pryde vibes. But I’m an X-Man fan through and through, so I support all news,” said one fan on X. Another added, “Odessa would have looked more like Rogue. She is a good actress though.”

It’s also worth asking which version of Rogue will be coming to life. Will fans be getting the power-drain Rogue that Anna Paquin made famous, or will this new iteration of the character be more like the one made popular in the 90s, who had powers similar to those of Captain Marvel? There’s also the question of whether or not Rogue will be first showing up as a hero or as a villain—or, at least, an antihero under the control of another power player, essentially used as a weapon. No matter which version we’re getting, though, the new X-Men is already shaping up to be nothing short of incredible, especially as it’s bringing genuine powerhouse performers together.