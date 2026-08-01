Sydney Sweeney’s Underrated 2024 Horror Thriller Is Finally Making Its Netflix Debut

If religious-themed horror movies are your thing, then you are definitely in luck, because Sydney Sweeney’s recent step into terrifying territory is finally making its way to Netflix. And considering all of the powerhouse performances that she’s delivered lately, this horror film is sure to dominate the streaming chart once it lands, and that might be what finally gets it the recognition it deserves (despite an ending that didn’t land quite as well as the rest of the movie). But as of August 13th, there’s no excuse not to hunker down under the blankets and prepare to be scared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Immaculate performed better with critics than it did with casual viewers, pulling in a 71% and a 58%, respectively. The film stars Sydney Sweeney as an American nun named Cecilia who makes her way to Italy to join a new convent. But not all is what it seems, and this new journey through the stunning countryside quickly turns terrifying as Cecilia realizes that secrets are everywhere, and the convent’s plans for her are more horrifying than she could have ever imagined. Overall, it was Sweeney’s best performance to date, and the visuals of the film are stunning, though the ending certainly wasn’t as strong as the start.

Immaculate Subverts Expectations—But Is That a Good Thing?

Critics are divided on that, with some firmly in the “yes” category, and others saying it’s a resounding “no.” Critic Bryce Hanson says, “Immaculate is a Catholic horror movie that somehow avoids all the tropes associated with that label. There’s no exorcism, no devil, and not even a strong supernatural element. This subversion of expectations alone makes it an interesting horror movie.” But critic Andrew Kendall feels differently, adding, “Immaculate is uncertain whether it wants to derive its horror instincts from the goriness of nunsploitation cinema, or if it wants to offer a vituperative critique of the commodification of women’s bodies.” Overall, the critics felt that, while Immaculate wasn’t what any of them expected, and it’s better for it, it didn’t commit to the bit fully enough to stick the subversive landing that it was attempting.

Casual viewers were less impressed with the film than critics, seemingly hoping for a gorier, more typical horror experience than what Immaculate actually served up. And while some enjoyed the cult-like aspect ascribed to the Catholic Church, others felt that take was overdone and came across as trite. “The horror elements felt somewhat unnecessary at times, but they did add suspense and made the film more thrilling for the audience. That said, I think the storyline is a bit overhyped in its portrayal of Roman Catholicism, almost presenting it as a cult,” said one viewer. The general consensus is that it’s a beautifully filmed and put-together horror movie, with solid acting throughout—though whether the horror elements actually land depends on who you ask. But as of August 13th, you’ll be able to decide for yourself.