Disney's Cruella Collection Adds a Limited Edition Doll

The live-action Cruella film starring Emma Stone arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access starting today, and Disney has launched a collection of merch to support the release. The collection includes tons of fashion options, but collectors will probably want to grab this Cruella doll first. It's a limited edition of only 5400.

You can order the Cruella doll here at shopDisney for $129.99 while it lasts (use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping). It stands at 18-inches tall, and features the gorgeous gown from the masquerade party. Additional features include chiffon skirt insets, cane and masquerade mask accessories, shoes with ribbon ties, styled hair, rooted eyelashes and more. The face sculpt isn't a dead ringer for Emma Stone, but it's pretty fantastic regardless.

You can shop Disney's entire Cruella collection right here. As noted, it includes loads of fashion options that range from dresses and tops to bags and hats. Note that you can score a free Cruella collectible key with purchases of $25 or more when you use the code CRUELLA at checkout. Official details about Disney's Cruella film can be found below.

Emma Stone stars in Cruella alongside Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham. Gillespie directs with a screenplay from Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The original One Hundred and One Dalmatians novel was written by Dodie Smith.

"Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sense & Sensibility). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella will be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28th. You can check out our review of the film right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.