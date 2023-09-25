Disney's Supermassive 100 Movie Legacy Animated Film Blu-ray Box Set Is Still Available

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney has been celebrating its 100th anniversary all year long, and the festivities have included an endless amount of merch ranging from apparel to Funko Pops to LEGO sets. However, at this stage its safe to say that the crown jewel of the collection will be the ridiculously massive Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection Blu-ray box set.

The set will contain 100 animated films from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar (titles listed below) bundled together in a self-standing, hardbound, three-volume set that "unfolds into your own storybook" with original theatrical poster art. It will also include digital codes for each movie, a collectible lithograph from Disney Animation's new musical comedy Wish, a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney 100 engraving, and a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Pre-orders for the set launched on September 18th priced at an eye-watering, bowel-shaking, $1500 here at Walmart as an exclusive. The price is clearly to steep for many, but this is an extremely limited edition release, so expect collectors to resell it for twice as much after they sell out. That said, you can probably buy all of the Blu-rays cheaper individually and Disney is beginning to roll out 4K versions of these films, but if you're looking for a bundle deal then this set isn't for you.

The complete list of films included on the set are as follows: