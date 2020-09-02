Doctor Strange 2 Filming Start Reportedly Revealed

✖

New from Marvel Studios has been incredibly scarce over the course of the pandemic, with delayed releases being the only real updates coming from the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Things could start picking up soon, though, as a few productions are looking to kick things off once again. In addition to Shang-Chi, it appears the Doctor Strange sequel will be one of the next films to get things rolling.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is arriving in 2022, and this new installment is being helmed by Spider-Man director Sam Raimi. While Marvel hasn't made any official comment on the status of the film's production, a new report from Murphy's Multiverse suggests that things are set to begin in the UK in November. This is a couple of months earlier than the expected 2021 start date, but will provide plenty of time for the project to be completed.

There aren't a ton of details out in the world regarding the new Doctor Strange film, other than the fact that it will be diving into the multiverse and dealing with a more horrific tone. Benedict Cumberbatch will once again be playing the titular sorcerer, joined this time by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Chiwetel Ejiofor will also be returning to the fold as Baron Mordo.

"I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making a film, the second Doctor Strange," Ejiofor said in a recent interview. "He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing.

”So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world."

There's no telling what's in store for Doctor Strange with Raimi in charge, but it will certainly be an adventure unlike anything Marvel fans have seen before.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to arrive in theaters on March 25, 2022.

