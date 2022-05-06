Marvel Lifts Doctor Strange 2 Spoilers Ban

✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The multiverse is open — and spoilers are out. With the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now playing in theaters, Marvel Studios has lifted its week-long ban on Doctor Strange 2 spoilers. After going to great lengths to preserve the secrets of Avengers: Endgame and Sony-Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel's social accounts — including the official @MarvelStudios and @DoctorStrange on Twitter and Instagram — disabled comments before posting a message to social media: "Find out in a theater. Not online."

Marvel officially lifted its social spoilers ban on Monday after the Doctor Strange sequel scored the second-biggest global box office opening since the beginning of the pandemic, behind only No Way Home. Since its May 6 global launch, Doctor Strange 2 has earned $478 million worldwide.

Directed by Sam Raimi (Sony's Spider-Man trilogy) and written by Michael Waldron (Marvel's Loki), the horror-tinged blockbuster is the first lead role for Master of the Mystic Arts Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) since 2016's Doctor Strange. After appearances in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Strange's ensemble sequel sees him star opposite fan-favorites the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), and MCU newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Along with multiversal variants of Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Multiverse of Madness assembles the MCU Illuminati with major cameos that had Twitter buzzing: Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Black Bolt of the Inhumans (Anson Mount), Professor Charles Xavier of the X-Men (Patrick Stewart), and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four (John Krasinski). Raimi regular Bruce Campbell pops up in an Evil Dead-inspired cameo, and Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road actress Charlize Theron joins the MCU as Clea, a sorceress from the classic Doctor Strange comic books.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing only in theaters.