Marvel Studios Disables Social Media Comments Ahead of Doctor Strange 2 Premiere

We're in the endgame now. Marvel Studios has disabled social media comments to curb spoilers as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screens in full ahead of its May 6 release only in theaters. Marvel's Doctor Strange sequel will host its red carpet world premiere live from Hollywood tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, giving attendees the first look at Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) mind-bending trip through the Multiverse. To keep the film's major cameos and surprises under wraps, the official @MarvelStudios account has gone dark with a message posted to Twitter: "See you on the other side of the Multiverse. Replies will now be disabled."

"Find out in a theater. Not online," reads @MarvelStudios' temporary social media bio. "Replies disabled."

See you on the other side of the Multiverse.



Replies will now be disabled. — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 2, 2022

Marvel Studios' nearly 10 million followers are currently unable to respond to tweets from @MarvelStudios or the official @DoctorStrange account, a tactic to prevent rogue leaks or spoilers from appearing in the comments. Marvel famously issued an official spoiler warning for Avengers: Endgame with the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

Last month, an insider claimed Multiverse of Madness has "more big surprises" than the spoiler-filled Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home — combined. Disney has so far screened only the first 20 minutes of the Sam Raimi Marvel movie for press ahead of the world premiere in Hollywood.

Official promos from Marvel Studios have already confirmed some of the multiversal cameos and appearances in store for Doctor Strange 2 — spoiler warning — including a live-action Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), a variant Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), and X-Men leader Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) of the MCU Illuminati.

The first Doctor Strange 2 social media reactions will release online following Monday's premiere. Reviews will publish Tuesday, May 3.

In Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.



Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens exclusively in theaters May 6.