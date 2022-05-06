Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Adds an Oscar-Winning Actress to the MCU

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally arrived in theaters, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster is undeniably blowing audience's minds. The film takes an action-packed adventure through the multiverse with the likes of Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and more, with ramifications that are sure to be felt in the MCU for years to come. It's been heavily rumored that Multiverse of Madness would introduce new characters and actors into the MCU — and as it turns out, that includes an Academy Award-winning actress. Major spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below! Only look if you want to know!

The film's mid-credits scene sees Strange walking along a street in New York City, only to be confronted by a mysterious woman dressed in purple. As it turns out, that woman is none other than Clea (Charlize Theron), and she is calling on Strange to work with her to help fix the incursion that he accidentally caused through the events of the film. Strange agrees, throwing his cloak over his shoulder and activating his third eye, as she cuts a hole through time and space so they can enter the Dark Dimension.

This scene finally brings Theron — an Oscar-winning actress through her work on Monster, who is also known for her work on things like Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde — into the onscreen world of superhero projects, after years of fans expressing a desire to see her join the world. As Theron revealed in a 2019 interview, the closest she previously got to entering that realm was being offered the role of Hippolyta, Wonder Woman's mother, in the character's solo movie.

"I did not turn the role of Wonder Woman down," the actress revealed during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "This is a great example of how Hollywood slaps you in the face when you start aging. So somebody had said to me, 'There's action on this thing, Wonder Woman, we just want to make you aware of it,' and I was like, 'I'm not familiar with it, I mean, what does Wonder Woman do?' And then this person said, 'No, it's for Wonder Woman's mom.' It's fine. It was the defining moment where I crossed over. And I wasn't fully aware of it."

Additionally, it was recently revealed that Theron is working behind the camera on the DC side of things, producing an HBO Max adaptation of the Aqualad graphic novel You Brought Me the Ocean.

What do you think of Charlize Theron joining the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theaters.

