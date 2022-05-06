Marvel Reveals When Doctor Strange 2 Spoiler Ban Will Be Lifted

✖

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally in theaters nationwide, Marvel Studios has set a date for when it will lift its spoiler ban on the film. Spoilers for big-budget films have become a touchy subject over the last several years, as fans rush to find out the latest scoops regarding their favorite franchises. Marvel went to great lengths to negate spoilers showing up on its social media accounts by disabling comments to its posts earlier this week. Of course, the disabling of comments wouldn't last forever, so after the weekend is over, the new workweek will find Marvel's social media comments being turned back on.

A tweet from the official Doctor Strange Twitter account reads, "The Multiverse awaits... Replies will be enabled Monday." Marvel is expecting, and probably hoping, that the weekend should allow diehard fans enough time to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The reason the company disabled comments was so anyone who happened to look at any of the replies to a tweet wouldn't be spoiled by users looking to discuss everything that happens in Doctor Strange 2. Once Monday, May 9th rolls around and a fan is unfortunately spoiled by a comment regarding the Doctor Strange sequel, then they have no one to blame but themselves.

The Multiverse awaits...



Replies will be enabled Monday. — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) May 6, 2022

Marvel famously issued an official spoiler warning for Avengers: Endgame with the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame. "I think there has to be at a certain point because part of why we make these movies is for conversation and... I think it's Monday," Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo told Good Morning America. "I think it's Monday. Give people, give it two weekends. Not everybody can get there on the first weekend, but I think if you haven't seen it yet you should get out there and see it because I think by Monday people are going to be talking about it."

Some potential spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were already revealed by Marvel in trailers and promos. The first full trailer included Patrick Stewart's voice as X-Men founder Professor Charles Xavier, and even showed the actor from the back. Also, a promo gave fans a look at Hayley Atwell's live-action Peggy Carter, aka Captain Carter, from the Disney+ animated series What If... ?.

If you haven't seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Monday, you may want to mute Marvel's Twitter accounts or else risk being spoiled. The movie is now playing in theaters worldwide.