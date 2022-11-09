Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have a post-credits scene? The short answer is that like most Marvel Studios films there is a bit during the credits you want to stick around for. However, unlike most Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn't just Marvel action-adventure escapism fun: the Black Panther sequel is also a powerful eulogy for actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 before production started. In that context, there are some key pieces of Black Panther 2 that have been wholly dedicated to commemorating and celebrating Boseman and his onscreen legacy as King T'Challa – including the credits scene.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has A Mid-Credits Scene

As stated, Black Panther 2 does have something that every fan should hang around the theater to experience. There will be NO SPOILERS here, but we can say that fans should not go in expecting any pulpy MCU "button scene" moments – what they should expect is one final nod to Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, before the MCU franchise (and all the fans) inevitably have to move on.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's mid-credits scene will also generate big buzz in addition to touching hearts, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS as of opening day!

Black Panther 2 Does NOT Have A Post-Credits Scene

Comicbook.com was able to confirm the existence of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's mid-credits scene after attending the first Black Panther 2 premiere screening. However, it wasn't fully confirmed that Wakanda Forever didn't have another end-credits scene, as Marvel Studios has been known to hold certain revealing scenes from press or promotional events, until fans get to see them on opening night.

However, after more screenings have taken place, it's become pretty much clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ends for good with its mid-credits nod to Boseman and T'Challa – and is probably better for it.

So: after you watch the mid-credits tribute scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you can leave the theater.

Why Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever NOT Have An End-Credits Scene?

Marvel producer Nate Moore explained to ComicBook.com why they chose not to include an end-credits for Black Panther 2:

"Not this time, you know, obviously the way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different," Moore explained. "And it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, 'Hey there's a tag at the end credits' felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing. Much like Endgame didn't have a tag, this didn't feel like a movie that needed it."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters this week.