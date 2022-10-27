Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Post-Credits Scene Confirmed

The long-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its world premiere in Los Angels last night, and the first reactions to the movie have been extremely positive. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel marks the end of the MCU's Phase Four, and many fans are wondering how the story will lead into Phase Five. These days, it's common for Marvel movies to have multiple post-credits scenes, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only has one. Without giving anything away, here's how long you have to stay after the credits...

According to folks who saw Wakanda Forever last night, the new movie only has one mid-credits scene. That means fans probably don't need to stay until the very end of the credits. However, Marvel has left out post-credit scenes during screenings in past to avoid spoilers, so the movie could very well have another bonus moment when it hits theatres next month. But for now, it appears you will only have to stay until the mid-credits scene, which people online are already teasing as being very exciting. Beware of spoilers, folks!

What Has the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Said About Chadwick Boseman's Passing?

During MCU newcomer Michaela Coel's recent interview with Vogue, she spoke about joining the sequel after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. It's been revealed that Boseman's T'Challa will be killed off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not much else is known about the direction of the story.

"It felt like the entire cast was processing grief," Coel explained. "There was a sense that we have to bring this baby home in the name of Chadwick. I thought to myself, I'm rolling up my sleeves and I'm getting in. I don't need to be front and center, I'm here to support."'

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the MCU, recently spoke with The Playlist about continuing the story of Black Panther without Boseman.

"It was hard for me to imagine being on set without my brother. It was something I was battling for months," Wright revealed. "The confidence that Ryan [Coogler] felt that he heard Chadwick just give him that gentle push forward, to continue. And the way that Ryan would express that it was bigger than all of us, and Chad would have wanted us to continue. That really encouraged me. I have so much confidence. I love Ryan." Wright added, "I can't wait for you guys to see the film and how we honored Chad in a beautiful way."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11th.