Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Reveals Why There's Only One Post-Credits Scene (Exclusive)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is less than two weeks from hitting theatres, so some of the hosts from ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast had the chance to chat with many of the people who made the movie happen. One such person is Nate Moore who has been a producer on multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including both Black Panther movies. It's been confirmed that the sequel only has a mid-credits scene, and Moore explained why there was no end tag like in most of the films.

The fact that director Ryan Coogler originally wanted to introduce Namor (Tenoch Huerta) at the end of the first Black Panther came up, so we asked whether or not there was anyone they wanted to introduce at the end of the sequel. "Not this time, you know, obviously the way that this movie is a bit different and the tone of this movie is a bit different and it felt especially, once people see the film, we felt the ending was so kind of poetic, to then go back and say, 'Hey there's a tag at the end credits' felt a little disingenuous tonally from what we were doing," Moore explained. "Much like Endgame didn't have a tag, this didn't feel like a movie that needed it."

What Is Rihanna's New Black Panther Song?

Grammy-winner Rihanna hasn't released new music in a while, but she's finally back with a new song called "Lift Me Up" and it serves as the lead single from Wakanda Forever. Marvel has officially released the music video for the song and it even gives us some new looks at the film. You can read the official press release for the video below:

"Rihanna – the global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time – makes her highly-anticipated return to the airwaves today with 'Lift Me Up,' the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. The single is now available to listen to, and check out the brand-new music video, directed by the movie's director of photography, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and featuring footage from the film."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11th.