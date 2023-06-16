Does Elemental Have a Post-Credit Scene?

Elemental is the latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios, and it's officially playing in theaters. These days, post-credit scenes are popular amongst more than just Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and you never know which movie might have a special treat after the credits roll. Pixar has been known to include fun content in their credits such as bloopers and bonus scenes, but there's nothing like that for Elemental. While Elemental technically does not have a post-credit scene, we recommend sticking around for a couple of reasons.

Not only do the credits feature an original song by Lauv titled "Steal the Show," but director Peter Sohn included a sweet dedication to his late parents, which is sure to bring a tear to the eyes of anyone who had just watched the family-oriented film. Sohn's parents were Korean immigrants who moved to New York before Sohn was born, and it's very clear that their journey provided influence for Ember's (Leah Lewis) family in Elemental. There may not be an addition scene in Elemental, but there's still a lot to see if you stay for credits.

The Directors Who Influenced Elemental:

Previously, Sohn helmed The Good Dinosaur and has spoken about how legendary director John Ford was an influence when they were making the film. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Sohn alongside producer Denise Ream, and we asked if there were any directors that influenced Elemental.

"The visuals were definitely a combo of Gordon Willis and how he would shoot the cities between The Godfather and Manhattan and those movies, for sure. There was that. There was [Jean-Pierre] Jeunet. There's a lot of French love in this, for sure, in terms of how they made cities like postcards in some of their movies," Sohn explained.

Ream added, "We watched so many movies for reference, for culture clash. That was also a big part of it. Romantic comedies, we watched. Sohn continued, "Yeah. There is a director, though, that I don't talk about a lot, but it was Norman Jewison. He did Fiddler on the Roof and Moonstruck." Ream explained, "Oh, both of us, that's one of our favorite movies individually."

Sohn shared, "And there was so much about that movie, about understanding, healing, these two characters that had holes in their lives and this healing that was going on, and really understanding how they sort of created that electricity between those two people that we liked a lot." Ream concluded, "It's one of those I can watch over and over."

Elemental is now playing in theaters.