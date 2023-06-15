Elemental's Mamoudou Athie Reflects on His Time Working at Midtown Comics (Exclusive)

Pixar Animation Studios is getting ready to release their next big film this weekend with Elemental, and initial reactions towards the film have been pretty good. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Elemental looks like a good time at the movies, and its voice cast seems to be having a good time with it as well. Elemental features an amazing voice cast that's being led by Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew), the former of whom has a long history with art and animation. During a previous interview with ComicBook.com for Jurassic World: Dominion, Athie revealed that he worked at Midtown Comics in New York City, and now he's chatting with us about it again for his latest movie, Elemental. While speaking with our very own Jamie Jirak, Athie reflected on his time working at Midtown Comics.

"I did, yeah." Athie recalled the previous interview with ComicBook.com and revealed that he's actually more of an anime and manga fan. "Well, what's funny about working there? They hired me, and I was talking to people who could describe the exact panel issue—well, the issue number, the page, and the panel in which an obscure character came out in the seventies. I was like, I don't know anything that well. I know nothing that well. I was like, 'Oh, I guess I don't know comics, but I'm a huge anime nerd.' That's why I felt like my forte was there, because I can't hang with these guys. With anime and manga, that's more my vibe, for sure, and I'm a huge One Piece fan."

"I miss that place. I should stop by." The Elemental Star added information about Midtown Comics.

What is Elemental about?

According to Disney and Pixar, Elemental is an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work. The trailer showcases each element—air, earth, water, and fire—and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who's always stayed close to home in Firetown. In "Elemental," which opens in theaters on June 16, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar's filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium.

In addition to Mamoudou Athie and Leah Lewis, the film stars Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. The film is directed by Sohn, produced by Denise Ream and executive produced by Pete Doctor. The film features a screenplay by John Hobert and Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hobert and Likkel and Hsueh. The film also has an original score by Thomas Newman. An all-new short, Carl's Date, will screen in front of Elemental in theaters.

Elemental opens in theaters on June 16th!

