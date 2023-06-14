Elemental Creators Reveal Major Director Influences (Exclusive)

Elemental is the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, and it's the second feature to be directed by longtime animator and voice actor, Peter Sohn. Previously, Sohn helmed The Good Dinosaur and has spoken about how legendary director John Ford was an influence when they were making the film. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Sohn alongside producer Denise Ream, and we asked if there were any directors that influenced Elemental.

"The visuals were definitely a combo of Gordon Willis and how he would shoot the cities between The Godfather and Manhattan and those movies, for sure. There was that. There was [Jean-Pierre] Jeunet. There's a lot of French love in this, for sure, in terms of how they made cities like postcards in some of their movies," Sohn explained.

Ream added, "We watched so many movies for reference, for culture clash. That was also a big part of it. Romantic comedies, we watched. Sohn continued, "Yeah. There is a director, though, that I don't talk about a lot, but it was Norman Jewison. He did Fiddler on the Roof and Moonstruck." Ream explained, "Oh, both of us, that's one of our favorite movies individually."

Sohn shared, "And there was so much about that movie, about understanding, healing, these two characters that had holes in their lives and this healing that was going on, and really understanding how they sort of created that electricity between those two people that we liked a lot." Ream concluded, "It's one of those I can watch over and over."

What Is Elemental About?

Elemental is an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to Element City, a place where a host of elements live and work. The trailer showcases each element—air, earth, water, and fire—and what sets them apart according to Ember (Leah Lewis), a quick-witted and fiery woman who's always stayed close to home in Firetown. In Elemental, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar's filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium. The film also stars Mamoudou Athie as Wade, the watery and lovable man who helps Ember get out of her comfort zone.

Elemental opens in theaters on June 16th.