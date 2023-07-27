Does Haunted Mansion Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Disney's Haunted Mansion is heading into previews tonight, and it marks the latest film to be based on a Disneyland ride. These days, it's common for films to have something after the credits, especially in various Disney films. While the Pirates of the Caribbean movies all had post-credit scenes, the recent Jungle Cruise did not have anything after the credits. So, which ride-based movie does Haunted Mansion take after? Just like the Eddie Murphy-led Haunted Mansion film from 2003, the new Haunted Mansion does not have a post-credit scene.

While you can enjoy a fun little ghost dance at the beginning of Haunted Mansion's end credits, there's no extra footage featured at the end of the film. However, it's always nice to stick around to honor all of the hard-working individuals who helped make the film possible.

What Are Critics Saying About Haunted Mansion?

Currently, the new Haunted Mansion is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 41% critics score. While many critics seemed to dislike the new film, ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave it an impressive 4 out of 5 stars. He writes, "At long last, Haunted Mansion finally gets the adaptation the beloved ride has always deserved – a fun, scary, and surprisingly emotional time at the movies."

Currently, box office projections estimate Haunted Mansion will earn between $25 million and $30 million over the course of its opening weekend. While that's not a terrible start, it's likely the film will only place third at the box office with Barbie and Oppenheimer still thriving.

What Is Haunted Mansion About?

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

The film is based on Disney's classic theme park attraction and is directed by Justin Simien (Bad Hair, Dear White People) and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin). Nick Reynolds (Easter Sunday) and Tom Peitzman (The Lion King) are the executive producers.

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.