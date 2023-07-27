Haunted Mansion Gets New Decorations From Spirit Halloween

Ever since the ride initially opened decades ago, Disney's Haunted Mansion has been a beloved experience for those who enjoy the whimsical and the macabre, and that love is about to grow stronger this weekend with the release of the live-action adaptation Haunted Mansion. Spirit Halloween is no stranger to showing love for the original ride, offering up various decorations and collectibles that allow you to embrace yourself in the campy creepiness of the attraction, with this year seeing them release even more exciting items. With Spirit Halloween locations set to start opening in the coming weeks, these new items will be available both in person and online in August. In the new film, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito). Scroll down to see the new Haunted Mansion items that will be available from Spirit Halloween in August. Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.

Crowned Ghost Sign (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Everybody knows the Crowned Ghost is the scariest of all the Haunted Mansion phantoms! Embrace your love for the incredible flick and upgrade your home décor collection when you get this officially licensed sign. Turn your home into the ultimate haunted house! prevnext

Old Woman Ghost Sign (Photo: Spirit Halloween) She might be old, but this Haunted Mansion phantom sure knows how to scare someone! Embrace your love for the incredible flick and upgrade your home décor collection when you get this officially licensed sign. Turn your home into the ultimate haunted house! prevnext

Disney's The Haunted Mansion Decor Panels (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Happy haunting! Show some love for your favorite movie and turn your home into your very own Haunted Mansion when you hang up these Haunted Mansion Decor Panels. prevnext

Disney's The Haunted Mansion Light-Up Lantern Globe (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Adorn your home with some haunted style when you decorate with this Haunted Mansion Light-Up Lantern Globe. This lantern water globe features the trembling caretaker and his cowardly dog! prevnext

Tabletop Skull (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Add the perfect touch of horror to your home with this Disney's The Haunted Mansion skull decoration. With hollow features and a removable top, this spooky centerpiece is sure to spark your guests' curiosity! prevnext

Madame Leota 4-Sided Votive Holder (Photo: Spirit Halloween) "Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat. Call in the spirits wherever they're at!" Channel your inner medium with our officially licensed Madame Leota 4-Sided Votive Holder. Complete with intricate, Madame Leota-inspired designs, this votive holder puts a dazzling finishing touch on any Halloween display. prevnext

Disney's The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Side Steppers - 3 Pack (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Resurrect the iconic Hitchhiking Ghost trio this Halloween with these awesome and animated Haunted Mansion Hitchhikers Side Steppers. These individual, haunted sidesteppers are the perfect addition to your Halloween decor. prevnext