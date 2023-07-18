New Haunted Mansion Trailer Unveils a Ghost-Hunting Dream Team

We’re just weeks away from Disney’s Haunted Mansion landing in theaters, but the previous teasers and trailers have largely highlighted the tone of the adventure without fully leaning into the movie’s actual plot. That’s all changed with the latest trailer for the new film, which confirms how the story will bring together a hilarious ensemble of characters, while also unveiling first looks at cast members like Winona Ryder and Daniel Levy. We also get new looks at the iconic Hatbox Ghost, who was brought to life by Jared Leto. You can check out the new trailer for Haunted Mansion below before it hits theaters on July 28th.

In the new film, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

While most audiences think of whimsy and family-friendly fun when they think of Disneyland, back in 1969, the amusement park unveiled a Haunted Mansion attraction to lean into the more macabre elements of New Orleans, crafting a campy blend of spookiness and silliness. One of the most beloved figures in the attraction was the Hatbox Ghost, though it only appeared in the ride for the first few weeks before its removal due to technical issues.

Even after being removed, the figure earned a storied legacy, as the technology at the time of its unveiling didn’t deliver the intended impact. It wasn’t until 2015 that the figure finally returned to the ride, introducing new generations of fans to his ghastly appearance.

“It’s very surprising. You’d be shocked to know who it was until you’re told,” director Justin Simien previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly of Leto’s performance. “The character itself, it’s part digital, part physical performance. We’re trying to go for something scary that feels like it could exist physically in the real world, on the ride, but pushes the scare a lot further than the ride does. He knocked it out of the park. He’s very menacing and terrifying.”

He added, “When I was with him [filming], yeah, he was full-on Hatbox Ghost. A lot of that is voice performance, a lot of that is voice capture. It’s a little bit of a different animal … But it gave us time to craft it and gave us quiet moments between the performance.”

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.

